Used 1996 Ford Escort Hatchback Consumer Reviews
I LOVE my little car
This was my first NEW car and I took alot of ribbing for getting an Escort, but I am Sooo glad I did. Had one front end accident, everyone was OK and repairs were completed easily. I can fit just as much stuff in the rear as my husband can in his SUV!! Its a breeze in the snow and easy to get out of tight places.
96 Escort is a great car
i've got a escort, and have had it for a while, and it is a great car. sure, it's not exactly a speed demon and it doesn't look that cool, but for someone that wants a practical, economical, and overall good car, this is a good choice. in all the time i've had it it's been very reliable, and other than routine tune-ups and some minor timing belt issues, it hasn't caused any problems. if you're looking for sheer power or speed, then the escort isn't for you, but if you're just looking for a good car that's good on milage and is reliable, this is a great option.
What A Nice Surprise! The Escort!
After ending up with the last car I thought I'd ever want (a '96 Ford Escort), I have been more than surprised at the reliability of this car! When I first bought it (with 73K miles), I took two long road trips half way across the country and back without incident! The gas mileage was great and the ride wasn't bad!
like a rock
I got my 96 Escort new 10 years ago. This car just wont die. I now have 131,000 miles on it and it still drives and looks like a new car. I have looked at new cars but I cant find any as nice as my Escort. I have had few problems and the oil is still at the full mark when I change the oil every 7000 miles. The body is rust free even after 10 Wisconsin winters. I still have cold ac. I keep it washed and waxed and the paint still looks like a new car. This has been the best car I have ever owned and I only hope my future cars are as good as this one (the car that keeps going and going and going).
Reliable
Bought the car w/ 26 000 miles in 2000. It now has 210 000). I have been a stickler in term of regular maintenance (oil lube etc.). I have alos changed a few things. I treat the car like a great car and it has been a great car. I commute a lot mostly freeway. I am very sentimental about the car - my first in the US (I am from Europe) and got me through grad school. People now tell me I need to buy something that matches my lifestyle more but I do not want to. There is nothing wrong with the car. When I go for oil change/tire work, they look for other things to do on the car and say - there is nothing wrong with the car. The mechanics tell me
