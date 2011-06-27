Used 1996 Ford Escort Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I LOVE my little car ajoneen , 10/01/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This was my first NEW car and I took alot of ribbing for getting an Escort, but I am Sooo glad I did. Had one front end accident, everyone was OK and repairs were completed easily. I can fit just as much stuff in the rear as my husband can in his SUV!! Its a breeze in the snow and easy to get out of tight places. Report Abuse

96 Escort is a great car d357r0y3r , 12/01/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful i've got a escort, and have had it for a while, and it is a great car. sure, it's not exactly a speed demon and it doesn't look that cool, but for someone that wants a practical, economical, and overall good car, this is a good choice. in all the time i've had it it's been very reliable, and other than routine tune-ups and some minor timing belt issues, it hasn't caused any problems. if you're looking for sheer power or speed, then the escort isn't for you, but if you're just looking for a good car that's good on milage and is reliable, this is a great option. Report Abuse

What A Nice Surprise! The Escort! Lauren in Vegas , 06/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After ending up with the last car I thought I'd ever want (a '96 Ford Escort), I have been more than surprised at the reliability of this car! When I first bought it (with 73K miles), I took two long road trips half way across the country and back without incident! The gas mileage was great and the ride wasn't bad! Report Abuse

like a rock Mark , 02/24/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got my 96 Escort new 10 years ago. This car just wont die. I now have 131,000 miles on it and it still drives and looks like a new car. I have looked at new cars but I cant find any as nice as my Escort. I have had few problems and the oil is still at the full mark when I change the oil every 7000 miles. The body is rust free even after 10 Wisconsin winters. I still have cold ac. I keep it washed and waxed and the paint still looks like a new car. This has been the best car I have ever owned and I only hope my future cars are as good as this one (the car that keeps going and going and going). Report Abuse