Used 1996 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me
5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 232,783 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- Not Provided
$1,995
- used
2002 Ford Escort61,102 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$3,901
- 69,720 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 102,051 miles
$2,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escort searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escort
Read recent reviews for the Ford Escort
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.339 Reviews
Report abuse
Ron Gaylord,07/17/2002
I brought this 1996 Escort wagon new in 1996. I currently have 114,000 miles on it and have had zero problems. It get's great mileage and I can carry just about anything with it. I also pull a trailer with a motorcycle on it and the Escort does fine as long as you don't have to use the air. I don't know how good the new Ford Focus is but I think Ford made a mistake when the got rid of the Escort wagon. My wagon has a standart shift and will keep up with any situation I've found myself in.