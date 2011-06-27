  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1995 Ford Escort
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Ford Escort LX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Escort
Overview
See Escort Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.
Curb weight2355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
See Escort Inventory

Related Used 1995 Ford Escort LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles