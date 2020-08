Used 1995 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me

National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah

LXEscortFord1997 They say All roads lead to Rome, but who cares which one you take when you are having this much fun behind the wheel**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Ford Escort LX .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FALP13P3VW125155

Stock: M1600A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020