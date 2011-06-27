Used 1995 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews
A Great Car
I've had this car for 5 years. I've replaced the battery, the timing belt, the radiator (only because I never flushed it), the tires, and the plugs. Otherwise, this has been an outstanding vehicle to own and operate. I highly recommend this for a college student or teen's first car.
Good basic car with basic problems
This is the third Escort I have owned. I have kept all for a long, long time. And this will be the last. Each seems to have taken a step down in quality. Strange engine creaks and rattles still plague this car. There was missing weatherstripping from day one, so the window leaks. And now, the exterior trim is peeling. There's no lip on the edge of the windshield, so when you use the washers it sprays in the driver's window. I've replaced most of the parts (including a FUEL TANK!) and hope the car lasts a few more months till I gather the cash to buy a new one. After this experience (and with another Ford) it will NOT be a Ford. Quality like this, no wonder they're in trouble.
great first car!
When I had just turned 16 I asked dad for help getting a car. He didn't tell me but went out and bought a 95 escort that was a company car and had 153000 miles on it. To top it off it was purple. I wasn't crazy about the color but i was glad to have my own wheels. I no longer have this car because it finally died, but i can't complain since it had over 200,000 miles on it, not sure of actual milage because odometer broke and i have to get a new one that read 100k less than what i had on it. great car, few problems , inner tie rods. brakes!
I got a lemon
I'm 18, purchased my first car last year, a ford escort, hunter green. First thing I should have noticed is that the last owner had a rebuilt engine, no biggie I thought, then it cost me $3500 in pure repairs after one year, the car has a new engine, transmission, radiator, alternator, brakes, a/c system and cooling fan, all replaced by me out of pocket. The car will cause you problem after problem and when you do finally catch up on the payments from the repairs it will break on you again and again.
I like it somewhat
I have had the car for only a month and the engine ticks and its driving me crazy people say its a wrist pin and then they say its a rocker arm then lifter so I said what ever so I'm goin to replace the lifter and I also need to replace the exhaust system to loud but other then that I like it I guess and need to replace the back tire
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1995 Ford Escort Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner