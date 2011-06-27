  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Escort
A Great Car

MyRoomie, 12/27/2002
I've had this car for 5 years. I've replaced the battery, the timing belt, the radiator (only because I never flushed it), the tires, and the plugs. Otherwise, this has been an outstanding vehicle to own and operate. I highly recommend this for a college student or teen's first car.

Good basic car with basic problems

Rich, 09/05/2006
This is the third Escort I have owned. I have kept all for a long, long time. And this will be the last. Each seems to have taken a step down in quality. Strange engine creaks and rattles still plague this car. There was missing weatherstripping from day one, so the window leaks. And now, the exterior trim is peeling. There's no lip on the edge of the windshield, so when you use the washers it sprays in the driver's window. I've replaced most of the parts (including a FUEL TANK!) and hope the car lasts a few more months till I gather the cash to buy a new one. After this experience (and with another Ford) it will NOT be a Ford. Quality like this, no wonder they're in trouble.

great first car!

pacothechihuahua01, 04/07/2004
When I had just turned 16 I asked dad for help getting a car. He didn't tell me but went out and bought a 95 escort that was a company car and had 153000 miles on it. To top it off it was purple. I wasn't crazy about the color but i was glad to have my own wheels. I no longer have this car because it finally died, but i can't complain since it had over 200,000 miles on it, not sure of actual milage because odometer broke and i have to get a new one that read 100k less than what i had on it. great car, few problems , inner tie rods. brakes!

I got a lemon

DR, 10/17/2002
I'm 18, purchased my first car last year, a ford escort, hunter green. First thing I should have noticed is that the last owner had a rebuilt engine, no biggie I thought, then it cost me $3500 in pure repairs after one year, the car has a new engine, transmission, radiator, alternator, brakes, a/c system and cooling fan, all replaced by me out of pocket. The car will cause you problem after problem and when you do finally catch up on the payments from the repairs it will break on you again and again.

I like it somewhat

i like it some what, 03/19/2010
I have had the car for only a month and the engine ticks and its driving me crazy people say its a wrist pin and then they say its a rocker arm then lifter so I said what ever so I'm goin to replace the lifter and I also need to replace the exhaust system to loud but other then that I like it I guess and need to replace the back tire

