Used 1994 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews

Great little car John , 01/23/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this used with 40k in 1997 and it now has 230k. A very reliable car. There is no new car that gets 39MPG hwy and is as functional at such a low cost to own. I appreciate that most features are manual (5spd, windows, heater/ac controls) yet still has many conveniences that were very well thought out (see below). I'm glad it DOESN'T have annoying modern features like automatic dome lights (did I leave that on???) and automated door locks (did my car just lock me out???) I always fixed problems and changed oil at 3000mi and the engine still runs strong. Needs shocks which are expensive and is getting rusty in places from northern winters so this might be the end of the road.

250,000 miles and still going Jan , 01/27/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my wagon. Never anything major gone wrong. It is a 5 speed manual and still has original clutch. Yep, the ol' gal has been a trooper. I'm thinking of getting a new vehicle now but I will not get rid of my old faithful. I never would have beleived when I bought this car new that it would reach 250K miles. What a car!

94 Wagon TAZKBJR , 03/21/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My dad bought this car from my grandmother when she got a new one in October 2004. I have been driving it now for 2 years (riding in it since July 94, when it was bought!) this is an awesome car for how old it is! Also, it has less than 60,000 miles on it. When my dad bought it, it had like 35,000. In 6 years, we have put on close to 35,000. I love this car. It's very easy to drive, and great on gas. 24/29 mpg. May not be the "coolest" or "most hot" looking car. But it has held up for me. Only problem is. Had to replace fuel pump, tank vents, evap. solenoid. Other than that. It still runs great! My sister gets it once I get a new car. Oh no! :)

I liked it until... x2b4 , 12/03/2005 0 of 3 people found this review helpful This car has been fine since I bought it, but with only 55,000 miles the darn thing died on me last week. The poorly made engine had a problem with a cylinder head, and now the thing is dead.