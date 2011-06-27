Used 1990 Ford Escort Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great First Car - Except For Repairs
This was my first car, and for $500, I'm not complaining. I bought the car with 77,000 miles on it, and it has now 87000 on it, but not without a few replacements. Alternator, starter, distributor, and some front end work was all the major repairs. But I cant' complain about the 30+ mpg! A little more horsepower would be nice, mostly for passing on the highway. But she still does 75 mph with ease on the freeway. Highly unrecommended for a first car!
Cheap to own.
Fairly reliable and easy to work on, parts are getting scarce. Enjoyable to drive and good acceleration with 5- speed and 1.9 liter engine.
Sound Car
I purchased the vehicle used with 106,000 miles, paid $1,000 and have gotten over 40,000 miles out of the car since. I've done only minor repairs myself. I have never gotten less than 25 miles per gallon, even driving in the city. One of the most reliable cars I have ever driven.
Maybe I was lucky?
The Escort we owned was a God send. Always reliable. We got rid of it when the light switch wiring developed a short and it would be too much trouble to replace the harness.
it broke my heart
It was my first car. There was a little bit more than 100,000 miles on it when I bought it and it was 12 years old. The engine began to rattle after about three months. Then the ignition module broke down. The starter was changed as well. About four months after the purchase the "check engine" light came on. It just could not pick up any speed. The mechanic said it burns oil and is not worth further investment. I was heart- broken. I also found out that I bought it from an unofficial dealer. He must have known the engine was worn out. It was a waste of money and a lot of time at the mechanic's.
