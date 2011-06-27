Used 1990 Ford Escort Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great First Car - Except For Repairs Gmercedesbenz , 07/30/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was my first car, and for $500, I'm not complaining. I bought the car with 77,000 miles on it, and it has now 87000 on it, but not without a few replacements. Alternator, starter, distributor, and some front end work was all the major repairs. But I cant' complain about the 30+ mpg! A little more horsepower would be nice, mostly for passing on the highway. But she still does 75 mph with ease on the freeway. Highly unrecommended for a first car! Report Abuse

Cheap to own. matt , 09/26/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Fairly reliable and easy to work on, parts are getting scarce. Enjoyable to drive and good acceleration with 5- speed and 1.9 liter engine.

Sound Car Wally , 04/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased the vehicle used with 106,000 miles, paid $1,000 and have gotten over 40,000 miles out of the car since. I've done only minor repairs myself. I have never gotten less than 25 miles per gallon, even driving in the city. One of the most reliable cars I have ever driven.

Maybe I was lucky? Jodenco , 04/30/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Escort we owned was a God send. Always reliable. We got rid of it when the light switch wiring developed a short and it would be too much trouble to replace the harness.