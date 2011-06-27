  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Escape
5(67%)4(24%)3(5%)2(1%)1(3%)
4.5
61 reviews
Check undercarriage before buying it

Jose, 05/03/2017
XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Sub frame and control arms are likely to rust rapidly leaving the control arms loose; this causes vibrations, reduce tires lifetime and eventually can even leads to accidents. Check undercarriage thoroughly before acquiring any second-hand Escape.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
awesome suv

Forrest Gump, 06/29/2006
Just got my new 2007 Escape XLT, and its only been a few hundred miles, and I love every minute of driving it. It has great pickup, drives like a car, and handles some limited off-roading I've done so far. The seamless 4wd is great - I couldn't get the car to spin in the rain, and it pulled right out of the sand. I can't wait to see how it will be in the snow. Great 6-disc CD changer, nice sounding stereo with good bass. This is the perfect SUV: good size, power and fuel economy. What more do you need?

New transmission needed...

angyl421, 08/08/2011
I've had my Escape for about 3 years now and have loved it up until this point. As I was driving home last week my O/D light began flashing. I took the car to my mechanic and was told I needed a new transmission. I only have 51,000 miles on my car. Other than that, it does have some loud road noise- especially at around 45-50 mph. Other than that, the car has treated me well, too bad I have to get rid of it.

Had a hard time giving it to my son.

Lance Corporal, 06/29/2017
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A)
Recently my wife and i decided to get our 17 year old son his own car. For some reason he WANTED a manual transmission and he wanted a small SUV. After looking for several months I ran across a one owner 2007 Ford Escape with the 2.3L motor and the five speed manual. According to the Ford Escape forums, this is the combination you want as the 2.3L uses a timing chain and not a timing belt and if you get the manual transmission it can easily go 200K+ miles. This particular one had been garage kept and had 102K miles, no wrecks, no nicks in the paint, upholstery had no tears and looked brand new, the only option it had was AWD and power windows. As a bonus all the fluids had been changed and it had new tires. I bought it at a reasonable price and drove it for two months until my son could get his license. What an absolute blast that little SUV is to drive! For a four cylinder it will accelerate quite quickly! For in town driving it is the bomb! On the highway it does well though you don't want to go above 70 as you feel like an insect skittering on top of water but that could be the tires. With the AWD it delivers a constant 24.5 MPG with the AC on, we went a week with the AC off and it got 25.5 MPG. I am 6'3" and never felt crowded in the vehicle. My son is 6' tall and loves the vehicle but I had a hard time turning the keys over as I really fell in love with this little SUV. Note: For some reason I do prefer the styling of this year SUV over the later years. To me it seems it has more visibility than the later ones. Parents - if you are considering one for your kid, do get the manual shift! A ki can't hold a cell phone while shifting gears!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I love My New Escape

Anglea, 09/26/2006
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

I had a 2005 Escape 4 cylinder and wasn't as satisfied. The 2007 6 cylinder is a much smoother ride and quieter engine. I also like the darker tint on the windows and the 6 CD sound system. So far, I am very happy with my vehicle and I am still excited about the service that I received at my dealership. There doesn't seem to be as much brake dust build up.

