Used 2001 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews
Awesome
Owned this escape since 2001 when it had 0 miles. It now has 235,000 and is still going. Never had any problems, original engine, transmission, clutch, and everything. New front struts/tie rods and brakes at 190k. Replaced the in-dash stereo, but left the speakers, they sound as good as the Bose speakers in our 2007 yukon denali. Vehicle drives great in all conditions, and still looks like new when it's clean. The Escape has never let me down, and i hope to rely on it for years to come.
A great vehicle for the value
I was handed down this car from my cousin who wasn't big on maintenance such as oil changes that went unperformed to the point of dipstick scorching and driving on dry rotted tires, the original clutch still grabs great, cold starts are a snap and idle speed is nice and low at 500rpm. No major repairs needed after 180k miles just tires and minor rust repair. The thing handles great and shifts while not as precise as a sports car can still be executed swiftly. If noise isn't your thing the 4 cylinder is much more pronounced than the more loaded v6 XLT. For great performance and dependability you can't beat these first gen Escapes.
Tough little truck
Right now I have 202,000 miles on my 2001 Escape. I bought it used a year ago. It is a 4 cylinder stick shift. Fuel mileage is pretty good, ride and handling are good, and reliability is great. Plenty of interior room and comfortable. Handles well in snow and driving around the farm. I bought it as a work vehicle and it has been great. The engine is what I like best. This is the first stick shift I have owned and learning has been very easy. The engine has plenty of power, to my surprise it can actually burn rubber quite easily! The only times I have had trouble in the snow are when it needed new tires and when I try to start up too hard the front tires spin, but it's fun.
By far best vehicle! Very reliable!
My 2001 has 221,660 miles! Western New York weather causes rust and have replaced parts due to rust. No tranny problems like everyone has had. In the spring my engine intake gaskets went and the thing ran shitty. But I needed it for 4 days and it pulled through. It stalled at atop signs and would stall below 20 mph sometimes, city driving I'd have to pop it into neutral so I could keep going!!!! It made it the 4 days started every time and I replaced the upper and lower intake gaskets and it runs perfect. It sat over the summer and after 5 months I jumped in and she started right up!! But do not leave the emergency brake on because it locked up on me so I have to do new brakes and emergency brake cable but that's my fault. It drives great and gets me around town. My air condition never ever maintained and is still ICE COLD!!!! My heat defrosts the windshield asap in winter. It's been a great first car I need it for 11 months then buying a 2013+ Escape. Doesn't let down!!
most dependable suv
Runs awesome at 260,000 miles, only very small repairs, great for long trips, great on gas, only had to replace the clutch, I have 20 inch chrome wheels, I love my escape and I'm keeping forever!!!!!!!!
