Used 2018 Ford Edge Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Edge SUV
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,354*
Total Cash Price
$33,566
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,354*
Total Cash Price
$33,566
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,212*
Total Cash Price
$29,073
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,691*
Total Cash Price
$27,487
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,236*
Total Cash Price
$37,266
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,756*
Total Cash Price
$38,852
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,011*
Total Cash Price
$26,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,314
|Maintenance
|$1,050
|$2,134
|$2,871
|$1,328
|$1,740
|$9,124
|Repairs
|$161
|$384
|$564
|$655
|$763
|$2,527
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,811
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,045
|Financing
|$1,805
|$1,453
|$1,074
|$672
|$244
|$5,248
|Depreciation
|$6,789
|$2,988
|$2,630
|$2,332
|$2,092
|$16,831
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,928
|$10,428
|$10,711
|$8,664
|$8,623
|$53,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,314
|Maintenance
|$1,050
|$2,134
|$2,871
|$1,328
|$1,740
|$9,124
|Repairs
|$161
|$384
|$564
|$655
|$763
|$2,527
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,811
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,045
|Financing
|$1,805
|$1,453
|$1,074
|$672
|$244
|$5,248
|Depreciation
|$6,789
|$2,988
|$2,630
|$2,332
|$2,092
|$16,831
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,928
|$10,428
|$10,711
|$8,664
|$8,623
|$53,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Edge SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$976
|$4,602
|Maintenance
|$910
|$1,848
|$2,487
|$1,151
|$1,507
|$7,902
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$488
|$568
|$661
|$2,189
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,569
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,771
|Financing
|$1,563
|$1,258
|$931
|$582
|$211
|$4,545
|Depreciation
|$5,881
|$2,588
|$2,278
|$2,020
|$1,812
|$14,578
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,929
|$9,032
|$9,277
|$7,504
|$7,469
|$46,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,351
|Maintenance
|$860
|$1,747
|$2,351
|$1,088
|$1,425
|$7,471
|Repairs
|$132
|$314
|$462
|$537
|$625
|$2,070
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,483
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,674
|Financing
|$1,478
|$1,190
|$880
|$550
|$200
|$4,297
|Depreciation
|$5,560
|$2,447
|$2,154
|$1,909
|$1,713
|$13,783
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,224
|$8,539
|$8,771
|$7,095
|$7,062
|$43,691
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,899
|Maintenance
|$1,166
|$2,369
|$3,188
|$1,475
|$1,932
|$10,129
|Repairs
|$179
|$426
|$626
|$728
|$847
|$2,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,011
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,270
|Financing
|$2,004
|$1,613
|$1,193
|$746
|$271
|$5,826
|Depreciation
|$7,538
|$3,318
|$2,920
|$2,589
|$2,322
|$18,687
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,573
|$11,578
|$11,892
|$9,619
|$9,574
|$59,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,194
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,150
|Maintenance
|$1,216
|$2,470
|$3,324
|$1,538
|$2,014
|$10,560
|Repairs
|$187
|$444
|$653
|$759
|$883
|$2,925
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,096
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,367
|Financing
|$2,089
|$1,682
|$1,244
|$778
|$282
|$6,074
|Depreciation
|$7,859
|$3,459
|$3,044
|$2,699
|$2,421
|$19,482
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,278
|$12,070
|$12,398
|$10,028
|$9,981
|$61,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,184
|Maintenance
|$827
|$1,680
|$2,261
|$1,046
|$1,370
|$7,184
|Repairs
|$127
|$302
|$444
|$516
|$601
|$1,990
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,426
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,610
|Financing
|$1,421
|$1,144
|$846
|$529
|$192
|$4,132
|Depreciation
|$5,346
|$2,353
|$2,071
|$1,836
|$1,647
|$13,253
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,754
|$8,211
|$8,434
|$6,822
|$6,790
|$42,011
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Edge
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Edge in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Ford Edge info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019