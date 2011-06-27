  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Torque253 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Rapid Spec 202A Discountyes
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Drivers Vision Packageyes
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Class II Trailer Towing Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,500
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,500
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Back-Lit Door Sillyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigationyes
Dual Headrest Rear DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,500
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Vista Roofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
20" Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
White PlatinumTri-Coat Paintyes
Black Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Red Candy Metallic Tint Clearcoat Paintyes
18" Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4265 lbs.
Gross weight5174 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.0 degrees
Maximum payload909 lbs.
Angle of departure28.1 degrees
Length184.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Exterior Colors
  • Earth Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Black
  • Bordeaux Reserve Red Metallic
  • Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tint Clearcoat
  • Kona Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R18 104H tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
