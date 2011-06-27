  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Edge
  4. Used 2009 Ford Edge
  5. Used 2009 Ford Edge SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Ford Edge SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Edge
5(56%)4(33%)3(5%)2(2%)1(4%)
4.4
36 reviews
Write a review
See all Edges for sale
List Price Range
$3,700 - $11,900
Used Edge for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love my Edge!

Pam, 12/23/2015
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
37 of 38 people found this review helpful

We bought our Edge used with 38,000 miles on it in 2012. It now has 116,600 miles on it, has been cross-country 7 times, up and down mountains, through blinding rain storms, and it has never failed me yet. The only repair we've had to do so far was to replace the windshield washer jets ($20 DIY) and replace the cabin air filter. (When you think the AC isn't working, check the filter.) It's even pulled a fully-loaded 6 x 12 trailer more than 5000 miles with no problem. I won't be replacing it until it just won't run anymore. *Update* We've now had the car 6 years, it's been on another 6,000 mile trip, and we finally had to replace the brake pads (at 147,000 miles). It still runs like a dream. Other than the fact that we are still waiting for the air bags to be available for replacement, I have zero complaints about the Edge. I would buy another one in a heartbeat if we could afford to.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

great car

vipkat, 04/06/2012
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

bought new in 09 and have not had 1 issue and has 40k now, getting 21 or 22 mpg which is ok but not great, love the ride, brakes, and interior , major step up from my jeep that rode like a tractor, was loud and got 15 mpg, suprised other report so many issues with reliability

Report Abuse

Nice Car!

Ralph, 06/29/2009
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I grew up with Ford trucks and station wagons. I currently own a 1997 F350 crew cab. The Edge is a totally new experience for me and my family. I can't get my wife out of the car, she's always on the road! My kids who normally think that their parents are "old" love it! Their computer Geek friends love SNYC and the other features. We love the ride.

Report Abuse

Air Conditioning problems

Shelia, 08/13/2010
36 of 39 people found this review helpful

I owned my 2009 Ford Edge for a year, and I loved everything about the car until my one year anniversary month. The air conditioner began going out at unexpected times. It would only blow air as if it were on the defroster setting. Nothing would When I took the car in to be repaired, the air would come back on and work properly. Later, the coolness of the air would vary from time to time. I never know when it will work, and when it won't. I work, and I don't have time to run back and forth to the service dept. I am also fed up with roasting in the heat when the air conditioner is out. I am paying a huge monthly payment for a car with little to no air conditioning 50 of the time.

Report Abuse

Best purchase I've ever made

Andrew, 11/20/2009
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

This Edge is a great vehicle. The SYNC system is a great safety feature. I was involved in an accident when a person turned left right in front of me and I was on the phone with 911 in less than 5 seconds. Highway MPG has been excellent for a vehicle of it's size at 24-25 mpg at 70-75 mph. In town I average 18-19 mpg. The quality of the interior is outstanding. The leather is plush, the heated seats excellent, and the air conditioning is strong. Plenty of power, smooth shifting, comfortable seating and great view. Only negative is it's hard to judge how wide it is when entering our garage, I've had a few near misses with the mirrors.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Edges for sale

Related Used 2009 Ford Edge SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles