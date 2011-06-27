Used 2009 Ford Edge SUV Consumer Reviews
I love my Edge!
We bought our Edge used with 38,000 miles on it in 2012. It now has 116,600 miles on it, has been cross-country 7 times, up and down mountains, through blinding rain storms, and it has never failed me yet. The only repair we've had to do so far was to replace the windshield washer jets ($20 DIY) and replace the cabin air filter. (When you think the AC isn't working, check the filter.) It's even pulled a fully-loaded 6 x 12 trailer more than 5000 miles with no problem. I won't be replacing it until it just won't run anymore. *Update* We've now had the car 6 years, it's been on another 6,000 mile trip, and we finally had to replace the brake pads (at 147,000 miles). It still runs like a dream. Other than the fact that we are still waiting for the air bags to be available for replacement, I have zero complaints about the Edge. I would buy another one in a heartbeat if we could afford to.
great car
bought new in 09 and have not had 1 issue and has 40k now, getting 21 or 22 mpg which is ok but not great, love the ride, brakes, and interior , major step up from my jeep that rode like a tractor, was loud and got 15 mpg, suprised other report so many issues with reliability
Nice Car!
I grew up with Ford trucks and station wagons. I currently own a 1997 F350 crew cab. The Edge is a totally new experience for me and my family. I can't get my wife out of the car, she's always on the road! My kids who normally think that their parents are "old" love it! Their computer Geek friends love SNYC and the other features. We love the ride.
Air Conditioning problems
I owned my 2009 Ford Edge for a year, and I loved everything about the car until my one year anniversary month. The air conditioner began going out at unexpected times. It would only blow air as if it were on the defroster setting. Nothing would When I took the car in to be repaired, the air would come back on and work properly. Later, the coolness of the air would vary from time to time. I never know when it will work, and when it won't. I work, and I don't have time to run back and forth to the service dept. I am also fed up with roasting in the heat when the air conditioner is out. I am paying a huge monthly payment for a car with little to no air conditioning 50 of the time.
Best purchase I've ever made
This Edge is a great vehicle. The SYNC system is a great safety feature. I was involved in an accident when a person turned left right in front of me and I was on the phone with 911 in less than 5 seconds. Highway MPG has been excellent for a vehicle of it's size at 24-25 mpg at 70-75 mph. In town I average 18-19 mpg. The quality of the interior is outstanding. The leather is plush, the heated seats excellent, and the air conditioning is strong. Plenty of power, smooth shifting, comfortable seating and great view. Only negative is it's hard to judge how wide it is when entering our garage, I've had a few near misses with the mirrors.
