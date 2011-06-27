2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Consumer Reviews

Surprising comfort for a small SUV. Verdayne Miley , 08/27/2019 SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful We love our little Ecosport SE. I'm a big fellow, & still have enough room. The 1.0L engine is a bit short on hp, but it's okay. Nice features including the blind spot alerts, heated seats, 8 inch touch screen, & we love the SiriusXM. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Under rated and a tremendous w/dealer incentives RichG , 08/17/2019 Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful If you read the various reviews you know this is one of the lowest rated mini Suv's on the market. The top complaints seemed to be about lack of power, poor gas mileage, and suggestion's the car might be better suited for in town driving only. My experience is these reports are totally unfounded. After my first 1,000 miles of driving I never sensed a lack of power in the car under normal driving conditions. The engine and transmission are super smooth even at highway speeds of up to 75mph. No shaking. No vibration. No increase in engine noise. Steering has an excellent feel to it. Inside the cabin, I have read reviews comparing this car to a tall Fiesta. I owned a Fiesta and the Ecosport seems much more roomy inside with plenty of room for my knees on either side. Fuel economy averaged 32.5 in mostly in town driving. This was accomplished by keeping a light foot on the pedal. This car also has a gas saving engine turn off feature that works so seamlessly I hardly notice it is working. I have driven several cars where there was a shuddering once you start moving after a traffic light. This was not the case with the Ecosport. Storage area is another plus. It allows the rear passenger seats to fold completely flat. The one area I was sorely disappointed in was the performance of the premium 10 speaker B&O system. It sounded tinny, and congested and was vastly inferior to the standard system on my Hyundai Elantra. Checking the replacement cost for the individual speakers, I found they averaged about $20 each. In other words, junk. So in order to remedy the poor sound I went to a local auto stereo store and was told that in order to upgrade the amplifier I needed a $500 device in addition to the replacement amp in order to translate the digital signals from the head unit to the new amplifier. This basically makes upgrading the amp non cost effective. The good news is the existing amp can be used to power premium replacement speakers. My choice was the Focal Expert Flax 2 way components for the front. This represented a significant upgrade to the sound of the system. The morale of the story is that if you are considering buying the Titanium for the premium system I would recommend you save your money and get the SE which will allow you to replace the amp and speakers without issue. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little SUV Ford fan , 08/21/2019 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful This is a great little version of an SUV it's a smaller version it's perfect for somebody who doesn't want the big gas guzzlersit's just perfect for young family or someone who just wants a small version of an SUV the only thing that I would see negative is it just needs a little more leg room in the back but who's driving it just for themselves it's perfectI love my Ford escape but I wanted to downsize and this was the perfect version for downsizing to I'm very very happy with it Report Abuse

Best Little SUV JB , 07/17/2019 SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) 51 of 53 people found this review helpful I have a 2019 SE with the SE Convenience Package . This SUV drives great, Very quite even at 80MPH. Just got mine and took it on a 700 mile trip. Averaged 32 Mpg and that was driving between 75-80. I noticed that I'm getting 5 more MPG when using 93 octane. I really like it and hope it will last me at least 2 years. Don't listen to BS reviews until you try it for yourself. Update:. Now at 12000 miles and 7 months in. Still love it. Haven't had any problems. I've been doing the oil changes myself every 3000 miles. Motorcraft full synthetic 5-20 and Motorcraft filters. Still using super unleaded. Averaging 29 Mpg combined city and hwy total over the last 12000 miles. It's still quite and smooth. Heated seats get really hot on high setting. No complaints yet. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse