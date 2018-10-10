2019 Ford EcoSport SUV
2019 Ford EcoSport SUVMSRP Range: $19,995 - $27,610
Which EcoSport does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Above-average cargo space for the class
- All-wheel drive can be ordered at every trim level
- Widespread availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Sync 3 infotainment interface is fast and easy to use
- Aside from blind-spot monitoring, advanced safety aids aren't available
- Below-average fuel economy
- Base engine might struggle while carrying passengers and cargo
- Choppy, jittery ride on most road surfaces
- A few formerly optional features are standard this year
- Part of the first EcoSport generation introduced for 2018
Overall rating6.8 / 10
With a name like EcoSport, you might assume Ford's newest crossover offers a high-octane driving experience with an eye toward efficiency. In reality, it doesn't deliver on either front. Fuel economy is just so-so, and acceleration doesn't reach the modest bar set by the rest of the class. But a large, flexible cargo area and an intuitive technology interface make the 2019 Ford EcoSport a viable choice for shoppers.
Even though the Ford EcoSport's been on sale in other countries for the better part of a decade, its interior feels remarkably new. The cabin design is similar to what you'll find in other small Fords, and the materials quality is appropriate for the price. Four adults should fit without issue — provided they aren't exceptionally tall — and the cargo area is one of the largest in the class. We also like the Sync 3 infotainment system. With an intuitive interface and quick reactions to user inputs, we think it's one of the best systems out there.
That isn't to say the EcoSport is without faults. Aside from the slow acceleration and middling fuel economy, the ride is rougher compared to rivals, the throttle is jumpy, and thick pillars impact outward visibility. And while the touchscreen interface is better than most, the lack of advanced driving aids might deter some tech-savvy shoppers.
In a broader sense, the EcoSport doesn't offer anything unique. Buyers looking for a fun-to-drive crossover might consider the Mazda CX-3 or the Toyota C-HR. The Honda HR-V has more passenger and cargo space, while the Subaru Crosstrek and the Jeep Renegade both offer rugged off-road ability.
Ford EcoSport models
The 2019 Ford EcoSport is a five-passenger subcompact crossover that slots below the Escape in Ford's SUV lineup. The EcoSport S is pretty well equipped, with available all-wheel drive and most basic amenities you'll want from a modern car. The SE is quite a bit pricier, but its list of added features is extensive. From there, buyers can go in one of two ways: the sport-themed SES — adding the EcoSport's upgraded engine and standard all-wheel drive — or the luxurious Titanium, with leather upholstery and a B&O Play premium sound system.
EcoSport S, SE and Titanium models with front-wheel drive are powered by a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine (123 horsepower, 125 pound-feet of torque). Optional for those models and standard on the SES is all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (166 hp, 149 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
The short list of standard equipment on the base S model is indicative of its modest price. Features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split rear seats, a cargo cover, a removable cargo floor panel, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display screen, and a six-speaker audio system with two USB ports.
Upgrading to the SE equips the EcoSport with LED running lights, foglights, a windshield wiper de-icer, body-colored exterior accents, roof rails, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
The SE's optional Convenience package further adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, interior ambient lighting, a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen, a seven-speaker audio system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.
The SES is the somewhat sporty variant. It has the contents of the Convenience package and the 2.0-liter engine/AWD combo, along with 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, black exterior styling elements, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a heated steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, and leather upholstery with cloth inserts. The new Black Appearance package adds a black roof and hood decal.
The luxe Titanium builds off the contents of the SE with the Convenience package, further adding 17-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, body-colored bumpers, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, and a 10-speaker B&O Play premium audio system with HD radio.
A keyless entry keypad and remote engine start are stand-alone options on every trim level.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford EcoSport.
We love our little Ecosport SE. I'm a big fellow, & still have enough room. The 1.0L engine is a bit short on hp, but it's okay. Nice features including the blind spot alerts, heated seats, 8 inch touch screen, & we love the SiriusXM.
If you read the various reviews you know this is one of the lowest rated mini Suv's on the market. The top complaints seemed to be about lack of power, poor gas mileage, and suggestion's the car might be better suited for in town driving only. My experience is these reports are totally unfounded. After my first 1,000 miles of driving I never sensed a lack of power in the car under normal driving conditions. The engine and transmission are super smooth even at highway speeds of up to 75mph. No shaking. No vibration. No increase in engine noise. Steering has an excellent feel to it. Inside the cabin, I have read reviews comparing this car to a tall Fiesta. I owned a Fiesta and the Ecosport seems much more roomy inside with plenty of room for my knees on either side. Fuel economy averaged 32.5 in mostly in town driving. This was accomplished by keeping a light foot on the pedal. This car also has a gas saving engine turn off feature that works so seamlessly I hardly notice it is working. I have driven several cars where there was a shuddering once you start moving after a traffic light. This was not the case with the Ecosport. Storage area is another plus. It allows the rear passenger seats to fold completely flat. The one area I was sorely disappointed in was the performance of the premium 10 speaker B&O system. It sounded tinny, and congested and was vastly inferior to the standard system on my Hyundai Elantra. Checking the replacement cost for the individual speakers, I found they averaged about $20 each. In other words, junk. So in order to remedy the poor sound I went to a local auto stereo store and was told that in order to upgrade the amplifier I needed a $500 device in addition to the replacement amp in order to translate the digital signals from the head unit to the new amplifier. This basically makes upgrading the amp non cost effective. The good news is the existing amp can be used to power premium replacement speakers. My choice was the Focal Expert Flax 2 way components for the front. This represented a significant upgrade to the sound of the system. The morale of the story is that if you are considering buying the Titanium for the premium system I would recommend you save your money and get the SE which will allow you to replace the amp and speakers without issue.
This is a great little version of an SUV it's a smaller version it's perfect for somebody who doesn't want the big gas guzzlersit's just perfect for young family or someone who just wants a small version of an SUV the only thing that I would see negative is it just needs a little more leg room in the back but who's driving it just for themselves it's perfectI love my Ford escape but I wanted to downsize and this was the perfect version for downsizing to I'm very very happy with it
I have a 2019 SE with the SE Convenience Package . This SUV drives great, Very quite even at 80MPH. Just got mine and took it on a 700 mile trip. Averaged 32 Mpg and that was driving between 75-80. I noticed that I'm getting 5 more MPG when using 93 octane. I really like it and hope it will last me at least 2 years. Don't listen to BS reviews until you try it for yourself. Update:. Now at 12000 miles and 7 months in. Still love it. Haven't had any problems. I've been doing the oil changes myself every 3000 miles. Motorcraft full synthetic 5-20 and Motorcraft filters. Still using super unleaded. Averaging 29 Mpg combined city and hwy total over the last 12000 miles. It's still quite and smooth. Heated seats get really hot on high setting. No complaints yet.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV
1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,150
|MPG
|27 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|123 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,650
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6500 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$19,995
|MPG
|27 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|123 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SES 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$27,275
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|166 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite EcoSport safety features:
- Integrated Blind-Spot Mirrors
- Reduces blind spots with a smaller, angled mirror within each exterior mirror.
- Rearview Camera
- Displays an image of the area right behind the rear bumper in the central display screen.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Alerts the driver when vehicles are in the EcoSport's blind spots.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
Ford EcoSport vs. the competition
Ford EcoSport vs. Ford Escape
As a compact crossover, the Ford Escape is a next step up from the subcompact EcoSport. The Escape was last redesigned back in 2013, and the cabin is starting to show its age, but it's a noticeable improvement over the EcoSport's interior. The Escape offers much more room than its pint-sized counterpart, and its gutsy engines don't feel overburdened with additional passengers or cargo. If you can stretch your budget a bit, the Escape is much more rewarding to own and drive.
Ford EcoSport vs. Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V takes a page from the playbook of the Honda Fit hatchback: Offer clever storage solutions to minimize the drawbacks of an inherently small vehicle. The rear seat bottoms can flip up to store tall items, while the front passenger seat can recline all the way back so you can carry long packages. The HR-V's engine is more fuel-efficient than either of the EcoSport's motors, though we give the nod to the Ford in terms of infotainment system ease of use.
Ford EcoSport vs. Chevrolet Trax
Like the HR-V, the Chevrolet Trax subcompact crossover is one of the EcoSport's direct rivals. The Trax's seats are much more comfortable than the EcoSport's, and its turbocharged engine gives it a little more pep in its step. At the same time, the EPA fuel economy estimates are nearly identical between the two vehicles.
FAQ
Is the Ford EcoSport a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford EcoSport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford EcoSport:
- A few formerly optional features are standard this year
- Part of the first EcoSport generation introduced for 2018
Is the Ford EcoSport reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford EcoSport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford EcoSport?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford EcoSport is the 2019 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,995.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,150
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,650
- S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $19,995
- SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,275
- Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $26,160
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,590
- Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,610
What are the different models of Ford EcoSport?
More about the 2019 Ford EcoSport
The 2019 Ford EcoSport is the most affordable SUV in Ford's lineup. Like other Fords, the base model is equipped with a lot of features at a reasonable price, with higher trims adding more comfort, convenience and luxury features. Multiple option packages are available on all but the base model.
The 2019 Ford EcoSport is offered in S, SE, SES and Titanium trim levels. A fuel-sipping turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive are standard on all models except the SES. That sport-themed variant is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive. If you just want the stronger engine without the sport upgrades, good news: This powertrain is optional on the other models, too.
The base S model is modestly equipped. Highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats and a cargo cover. The SE is a bit more expensive, but we think buyers will appreciate its extra amenities, which include foglights, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, a touchscreen, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.
The next two trim levels cost about the same but are vastly different. The previously mentioned SES adds the upgraded engine, a sport-tuned suspension and paddle shifters. You could also go with the luxurious Titanium, which counts leather upholstery and a premium audio system among its many additions.
The 2019 Ford EcoSport is competitively priced among subcompact crossovers. Unfortunately, its fuel economy scores aren't as good as those of top-tier rivals, and there aren't any advanced safety features aside from blind-spot monitoring. The base turbocharged three-cylinder engine feels underpowered for a small crossover, especially if you're traveling with friends. The optional four-cylinder is more for small families or social butterflies. If you decide the 2019 Ford EcoSport is your ideal small crossover, be sure to check Edmunds pricing and inventory tools to find the perfect model for you.
2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Overview
The 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 EcoSport SUV 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 EcoSport SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 EcoSport SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, S, SES, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV?
2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,370. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,753 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,753 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,617.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 23.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,745. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $7,328 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,328 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,417.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 28.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,245. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,776 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,776 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,469.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,100. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $7,696 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,696 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,404.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 26.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,255. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,912 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,912 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,343.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is 7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Ford EcoSport SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Ford EcoSport SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 30 new 2019 [object Object] EcoSport SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,245 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] EcoSport SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV EcoSport SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford EcoSport for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,904.
Find a new Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,384.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV and all available trim types: Titanium, S, S, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related 2019 Ford EcoSport SUV info
