Estimated values
1995 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$743
|$1,326
|$1,643
|Clean
|$657
|$1,175
|$1,455
|Average
|$483
|$871
|$1,081
|Rough
|$309
|$567
|$706
Estimated values
1995 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,014
|$2,016
|$2,559
|Clean
|$895
|$1,786
|$2,267
|Average
|$658
|$1,324
|$1,683
|Rough
|$421
|$862
|$1,100
Estimated values
1995 Acura Integra RS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,262
|$1,643
|Clean
|$490
|$1,118
|$1,455
|Average
|$360
|$829
|$1,081
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$706
Estimated values
1995 Acura Integra Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,262
|$1,643
|Clean
|$490
|$1,118
|$1,455
|Average
|$360
|$829
|$1,081
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$706
Estimated values
1995 Acura Integra Special Edition 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,262
|$1,643
|Clean
|$490
|$1,118
|$1,455
|Average
|$360
|$829
|$1,081
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$706
Estimated values
1995 Acura Integra GS-R 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$4,503
|$6,237
|Clean
|$1,126
|$3,987
|$5,526
|Average
|$828
|$2,956
|$4,104
|Rough
|$530
|$1,925
|$2,681
Estimated values
1995 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$4,690
|$6,343
|Clean
|$1,426
|$4,153
|$5,619
|Average
|$1,049
|$3,079
|$4,173
|Rough
|$671
|$2,006
|$2,726
Estimated values
1995 Acura Integra RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,262
|$1,643
|Clean
|$490
|$1,118
|$1,455
|Average
|$360
|$829
|$1,081
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$706