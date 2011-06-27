Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,508
|$27,611
|$30,624
|Clean
|$23,771
|$26,762
|$29,656
|Average
|$22,298
|$25,063
|$27,721
|Rough
|$20,825
|$23,365
|$25,786
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,018
|$29,105
|$32,102
|Clean
|$25,236
|$28,209
|$31,088
|Average
|$23,672
|$26,419
|$29,059
|Rough
|$22,108
|$24,628
|$27,030