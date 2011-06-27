  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews

Most Bang for Bucks

VanMan, 06/29/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Easy to work on. Ultra-Safe. Room for anything, Takes no more parking space than most cars. Gas mileage better than most cramped mini-suv's. Cheaper than most minivans, the only way to ride on long hauls, and finally, made in America.

2004 E-350 has been built F-Tuf

russ evans, 12/05/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The 04 E-350 is the perfect family lodge-on-rubber. For long trips, it is spacious and RVish. Plenty of power, great driver visibility, decent interstate mpg (18) and stout as a...well a Ford truck! No pot hole can hurt it, and its only refinement could be softer seats. Godspeed to the Ford Motor Co. for sticking with (forever, it seems) such a timeless, supertuff and trustworthy giant. I love my friendly Ford.

Surprisingly fun car to own!

ActiveFamily, 02/11/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Ford E-350 is big but surprisingly easy and fun to drive! Our kids love being able to take all of their friends in our car. It's comfortable and is great value compared with a minivan. The ride is very smooth. Gas mileage is better than we expected, and you can go forever on a tank. Seats are easy to remove, so you can load it up to haul stuff. We can't wait to take it on a long family driving trip. I'd definitely buy another one.

Better than a MiniVan

Micheal, 04/26/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We love our Ford Club Wagon because it is great for long trips. It's a great vehicle if you have a big family.

We love it!

Heyteach, 10/21/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The E150 Chateau is wonderful for someone who is diabled. It can carry two scooters or two wheelchairs (electric), and still have room for passengers. It also has plenty of room for shopping even with the electric scooters, wheelchairs and passengers. It will come in handy when we are able to travel to visit releatives as we can take all we require with us.

