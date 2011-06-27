Used 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews
Most Bang for Bucks
Easy to work on. Ultra-Safe. Room for anything, Takes no more parking space than most cars. Gas mileage better than most cramped mini-suv's. Cheaper than most minivans, the only way to ride on long hauls, and finally, made in America.
2004 E-350 has been built F-Tuf
The 04 E-350 is the perfect family lodge-on-rubber. For long trips, it is spacious and RVish. Plenty of power, great driver visibility, decent interstate mpg (18) and stout as a...well a Ford truck! No pot hole can hurt it, and its only refinement could be softer seats. Godspeed to the Ford Motor Co. for sticking with (forever, it seems) such a timeless, supertuff and trustworthy giant. I love my friendly Ford.
Surprisingly fun car to own!
The Ford E-350 is big but surprisingly easy and fun to drive! Our kids love being able to take all of their friends in our car. It's comfortable and is great value compared with a minivan. The ride is very smooth. Gas mileage is better than we expected, and you can go forever on a tank. Seats are easy to remove, so you can load it up to haul stuff. We can't wait to take it on a long family driving trip. I'd definitely buy another one.
Better than a MiniVan
We love our Ford Club Wagon because it is great for long trips. It's a great vehicle if you have a big family.
We love it!
The E150 Chateau is wonderful for someone who is diabled. It can carry two scooters or two wheelchairs (electric), and still have room for passengers. It also has plenty of room for shopping even with the electric scooters, wheelchairs and passengers. It will come in handy when we are able to travel to visit releatives as we can take all we require with us.
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Wagon
Related Used 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500