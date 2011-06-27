Used 1990 Ford E-150 Consumer Reviews

I have owned this vehicle since it was new and have had no major problems mechanically or body issues other than initial water leak around luggage rack and recently started windshield leak (pass. side). I have towed with it, Pop-up camper and boat with 5.0 liter V-8 and AOD Trans. always in D only towing. A/c charged twice in 17 Yrs. Very little surface rust bubbling, just around front edge of hood and a couple of spots on rear doors. She's been a good one!

Van-dc , 05/25/2002

1 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a 1988 Model. That will compete with any 1990 model. In and Out it's better than average. Handling of the vehicle, is outstanding. This straight six EFI with Air, came from the dealership with a 4 captains chair type configuration keeping it ideal for almost any use not requiring more seating. It was custom carpeted and has been kept in above average condition. Anyone used to driving this size vehicle will appreciate owning this one. Ford's mileage since I have known of them is always lacking, and this is no exception. It runs an average city 8-10mpg on the interstate at 70 per 12-16.