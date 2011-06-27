  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
2011 Crown Vic

deep_southwest, 12/11/2012
35 of 44 people found this review helpful

From the first gen mustang, the full size Bronco, the 90's taurus, the 7.3 diesel powerstroke, and now the Crown Victoria; Ford has developed a reputation for killing the winners...Why Ford didnt throw a couple bucks into an updated interior, along with exploring options such as offering this vehicle with the newer Ecoboost and Coyote V-8 engines will forever be a mystery.

A keeper with a large following

Nickolas c., 06/05/2018
LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Easily available on eBay don’t have to make same mistake I did!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
No excitement!

das66, 02/11/2013
6 of 20 people found this review helpful

The car is surprisingly noisy at highway speeds and feels cheap. The road noise coupled with the growling exhaust note at acceleration made me feel like I was driving a smaller import. I was also surprised at how much you feel bumps during normal driving. It didn't have that big car ride. I will give it high marks for braking since it has four wheel disc brakes. The interior is just plain dull and cheap. I guess considering the majority of these become taxis and law enforcement vehicles interior design is not a high priority. My '96 Buick Roadmaster embarrasses this car in every catagory and thats a difference of 15 years!

