Used 2011 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews
2011 Crown Vic
From the first gen mustang, the full size Bronco, the 90's taurus, the 7.3 diesel powerstroke, and now the Crown Victoria; Ford has developed a reputation for killing the winners...Why Ford didnt throw a couple bucks into an updated interior, along with exploring options such as offering this vehicle with the newer Ecoboost and Coyote V-8 engines will forever be a mystery.
A keeper with a large following
Easily available on eBay don’t have to make same mistake I did!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No excitement!
The car is surprisingly noisy at highway speeds and feels cheap. The road noise coupled with the growling exhaust note at acceleration made me feel like I was driving a smaller import. I was also surprised at how much you feel bumps during normal driving. It didn't have that big car ride. I will give it high marks for braking since it has four wheel disc brakes. The interior is just plain dull and cheap. I guess considering the majority of these become taxis and law enforcement vehicles interior design is not a high priority. My '96 Buick Roadmaster embarrasses this car in every catagory and thats a difference of 15 years!
Sponsored cars related to the Crown Victoria
Related Used 2011 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner