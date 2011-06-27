  1. Home
1999 Ford Contour Review

Pros & Cons

  • German engineering at an American price.
  • Blends in too much with all the Hertz rental cars parked at the beach.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Ford spent $6 billion developing this new "world car", designed to be the best compact in every market in which it is sold. The program tested Ford's ability to utilize all of its worldwide resources to create a car that would streamline production, thereby slicing overhead and building bigger profits.

The result of this ambitious project is the Ford Contour, and for less than the average amount of a typical car purchase in the United States today, you can get one loaded up with equipment, with performance and road feel you never would have expected from a sedan made in America. Actually, the road manners of the new Contour are no mystery; given that Ford of Europe did the development work on this car.

The Contour comes in two flavors, the entry-level LX and the performance-biased SE. Both come standard with Ford's free-revving Zetec four-cylinder engine and both can be had with the more powerful Duratec V6. We are big fans of this SOHC Duratec engine, which makes 170 horsepower. Its plentiful mid- and high-range power is just the thing for a spirited drive through the mountains.

Since its introduction, the Contour has won plenty of awards and has received great press from automotive critics, but still hasn't caught on with the public at large. In 1998, Ford gave the Contour an exterior freshening that was supposed to make the car more distinctive in the crowded family sedan marketplace. For 1999, Ford holds the line on the Contour's pricing, fiddles with the color chart, and offers all-speed traction control on V6 models. For some reason, they also drop the integrated child seat and 15-inch wheel covers from their options list. Ah, the price of decontenting.

Since the Taurus SHO lost its stick in 1996, the Contour has served as Ford's sporty sedan. The good news for enthusiasts is that Ford has sent the already-competent Contour to its Special Vehicle Team for some high performance tuning. The result is the Contour SVT, and it has the ability to embarrass more than a few sport coupe owners in the stoplight drags or during a run through the twisties.

While the Contour may not be the best looking car on the road, we still like it a great deal. The body structure is stiff, and the interior is a nice place to spend time. Both engines love to rev, and can deliver exciting performance when mated to a manual transmission. We are not crazy about the stereo controls or rear seat comfort, but think that these are minor flaws for an otherwise outstanding sport sedan.

People less concerned about driving and more concerned about spaciousness may want to investigate the Dodge Stratus and Chevrolet Malibu. They aren't as exciting as the Contour, but they can hold people more comfortably.

1999 Highlights

All-speed traction control is a new option on V6 models equipped with ABS. Tropic Green and Medium Steel Blue replace Dark Green Satin, Light Denim Blue and Pacific Green on the color chart. The integrated child seat is dropped from the optional equipment list, as are the 15-inch wheel covers. The instrument panel receives a mild revision and the 10-way power seats become 6-way power seats thanks to the deletion of the power lumbar and recline adjustments. Ford increases rear seat room in the Contour for the third year in a row, desperately trying to shed this sedan's cramped car image.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Contour.

5(32%)
4(33%)
3(26%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
3.9
75 reviews
See all 75 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I will have a hard time parting with this Contour!
incaleif,11/03/2011
I took on this contour when it had 196,000 miles. The seller fixed an exhaust problem. I replaced the upper outer ball joints, had the brakes redone with new fluid, did rear struts, changed the front wheel bearings, changed the transmission fluid, P/S fluid, drained and flushed the radiator, changed the valve cover gasket and I do oil changes every 3000 miles. I get 30 mpg. Just now I may be looking at changing the water pump and timing belt. But this car is worth it! It has 230,000 miles and still running strong.
fun car to have
gooddriver250,01/15/2011
This is a fun car too have it gets you to where you need to go. Few problems but nothing big. I have about 11,000 miles on it and it still drives like I just got it. I don`t cool in it but its a ride and it beats riding the bus every morning for school. Need to replace the muffler system but I been needing an excuse to get a louder muffler. Good car handles great and its the only car I will ever trust in the snow and rain. Thats big, but you got to remember its a FORD!
Good Car?
Gary,02/10/2009
We have been driving this car for almost 8 years. It has 220,000 miles on it, of which 185,000 we put on. The front rotors have been replaced twice, and a wiper clutch was replaced. Besides that just the standard belt, tires, light bulbs, etc. have been replaced. I commute 100 miles a day and have had no problems with its dependability.
Love it!
Amy,03/02/2002
This is a great value.
See all 75 reviews of the 1999 Ford Contour
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1999 Ford Contour features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Ford Contour

Used 1999 Ford Contour Overview

The Used 1999 Ford Contour is offered in the following submodels: Contour Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Sedan.

