Used 1999 Ford Contour Consumer Reviews
I will have a hard time parting with this Contour!
I took on this contour when it had 196,000 miles. The seller fixed an exhaust problem. I replaced the upper outer ball joints, had the brakes redone with new fluid, did rear struts, changed the front wheel bearings, changed the transmission fluid, P/S fluid, drained and flushed the radiator, changed the valve cover gasket and I do oil changes every 3000 miles. I get 30 mpg. Just now I may be looking at changing the water pump and timing belt. But this car is worth it! It has 230,000 miles and still running strong.
fun car to have
This is a fun car too have it gets you to where you need to go. Few problems but nothing big. I have about 11,000 miles on it and it still drives like I just got it. I don`t cool in it but its a ride and it beats riding the bus every morning for school. Need to replace the muffler system but I been needing an excuse to get a louder muffler. Good car handles great and its the only car I will ever trust in the snow and rain. Thats big, but you got to remember its a FORD!
Good Car?
We have been driving this car for almost 8 years. It has 220,000 miles on it, of which 185,000 we put on. The front rotors have been replaced twice, and a wiper clutch was replaced. Besides that just the standard belt, tires, light bulbs, etc. have been replaced. I commute 100 miles a day and have had no problems with its dependability.
Love it!
This is a great value.
Nice car for the price
Bought it new in 2000. Sport SE V6, auto. 95,000 miles motor, transmission still strong, dash pad, rear brake proportioning valve replaced under recall-new pad better quality-still perfect, solenoid idle valve, air conditioning compressor bearing seal had very slow leak-compressor was replaced under extended warranty, sun roof motor intermittent-replaced, oil pan gasket replaced, front brake pads, new battery. Despite these problems this car is FUN. I flush the cooling system every two years and change the oil regular, its had 10 Minnesota winters and almost no rust still! Still has the original exhaust!
Sponsored cars related to the Contour
Related Used 1999 Ford Contour info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500