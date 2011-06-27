Used 1999 Ford Contour Consumer Reviews

I will have a hard time parting with this Contour! incaleif , 11/03/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I took on this contour when it had 196,000 miles. The seller fixed an exhaust problem. I replaced the upper outer ball joints, had the brakes redone with new fluid, did rear struts, changed the front wheel bearings, changed the transmission fluid, P/S fluid, drained and flushed the radiator, changed the valve cover gasket and I do oil changes every 3000 miles. I get 30 mpg. Just now I may be looking at changing the water pump and timing belt. But this car is worth it! It has 230,000 miles and still running strong. Report Abuse

fun car to have gooddriver250 , 01/15/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a fun car too have it gets you to where you need to go. Few problems but nothing big. I have about 11,000 miles on it and it still drives like I just got it. I don`t cool in it but its a ride and it beats riding the bus every morning for school. Need to replace the muffler system but I been needing an excuse to get a louder muffler. Good car handles great and its the only car I will ever trust in the snow and rain. Thats big, but you got to remember its a FORD!

Good Car? Gary , 02/10/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We have been driving this car for almost 8 years. It has 220,000 miles on it, of which 185,000 we put on. The front rotors have been replaced twice, and a wiper clutch was replaced. Besides that just the standard belt, tires, light bulbs, etc. have been replaced. I commute 100 miles a day and have had no problems with its dependability.

Love it! Amy , 03/02/2002 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a great value.