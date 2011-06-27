Used 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid Wagon Consumer Reviews

2016 replacement of totaled 2014 ford c-max D moore , 09/04/2016 SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful Good handling car with considerable head and leg room front and back, acceleration is great for a hybrid but OK overall. The fuel economy does vary depending on your driving habits (acceleration/braking habits) and use of heater/air ranging from upper 30s to 50 mpg. I averaged just over 43 mpg. I had a 2014 ford c-max which had 23K miles on it when it was totaled when a driver ran a red light and hit the driver side door around 30 mph. I am impressed with design and safety features. The side curtain airbags and driver seat air bag deployed with glass hitting side curtain airbag as opposed to me or my 12 year old daughter who walked away without scratch. The technology is better with synch3 with apps and nav system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Road Test a C Max before Toyota Prius! Greg , 02/08/2017 SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful We road tested both the Prius V and the Ford C Max Hybrid SEL. The combined mpg mileage difference between the two is 1 mpg, which would literally take decades to pay off with the price I paid for the C Max. The C Max has both more horsepower and torque, yet less cargo space. I don't use the full cargo capacity that often so it wasn't that big of a deal to me. The C Max is based on the Focus platform and drives a whole lot more smoothly than the Prius. Prius braking is better, but the C Max is much more quiet. The interior is much nicer than the Prius and doesn't feel as cheaply made. I got mine completely equipped for $10k less than sticker. I recently averaged 53.4 mpg on a distance of about 90 miles. I know people flock to the Prius like a Zombie to brains, but do yourself a favor and test drive the C Max before blindly going to the Toyota store. I'm glad I did! Update: February 21, 2019 At just about 17,000 my C Max Hybrid SEL has averaged 41.0 mpg overall. That includes all driving conditions and summers in the greater Phoenix area. There have been no major issues and I have found the car to be reliable and a good driver. I can't believe that FORD buried this platform. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent Car! Brian , 12/26/2016 SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this car 12/8/16. So far, I absolutely love it. The "get-up-and-go" is better than I'd expect from a hybrid. The interior is wonderfully laid out, and incredibly comfortable. The Sync 3 system beats the old MyFordTouch and is intuitive. 3 12-volt outlets and 2 USB ports, plus a 115 outlet means plenty of places to charge a variety of devices. Fuel-economy has been better than expected, so far averaging about 35.6 mpg in about 400 miles. He noise suppression in this car is fantastic. Both my partner and I were amazed at how quiet it is, even at highway speeds. Update: 6/24/17 - I've owned this far just over 6 months now. I've put right about 4,500 miles so far. We still absolutely love it. It's become our default vehicle whenever we go out together. My partner drives a 2011 Kia Soul ! and can't get over how much better, in all aspects, the C-Max is. There are definitely a few tricks you have to learn to maximize electric driving, over and above the usual gentle pedal action, etc. thoroughly impressed by the space inside, it's always been more than adequate! The updated Sync3 system is fantastic. It is intuitive and responds quickly. Control layout is fantastic, though I wish the Hatch Release was in a different location on the center stack. Overall, a great vehicle that I absolutely love! Update 12/17/17 - I’ve owned the car for over a year. Still in love. Needed to change my oil right about the 1 year mark, and had the 10k service done at my local dealer. Fuel economy is still impressive, though running the heater when it gets cold does have an impact. Still amazingly quiet and it handles the horrible roads in Southern Louisiana very well. Would still definitely recommend! Update 6/27/19- still love this car. Can't sing it's praises enough. Buy this car. You won't regret it. Haven't had ANY problems with the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's Sportier Than You'd Expect L. Brown , 06/10/2017 SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a used car and was originally looking at the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid. After test driving the Fusion Hybrid, I felt that the car lacked the roominess I was looking for. For the last 12 years, I've been driving a 2005 Mercury Montego Premier which has an incredible amount of space inside the cabin, between the front and rear seats, and in the trunk as well. I had hoped the Fusion would emulate that cabin space and was disappointed at how cramped the car felt overall. I noticed the dealer had a 2016 C-Max Hybrid SEL on the lot, and I was curious at how the C-Max stacked up against the Fusion Hybrid. On initial test drive, I was very surprised at just how much cabin space the C-Max had, especially considering it's relatively small size. The seats were tall and the doors large which made it easy to get in and out of, and overall were quite comfortable with lots of adjustments for the driver. With the driver seat set to fit me (I'm 6'0", 225lbs, with a 32" inseam), it was easy to get in and out from the driver side rear seat. The cabin felt spacious and the controls were easily laid out and easy to get familiar with. The cargo space was definitely small because the hybrid batteries take some significant space, but not terrible. I could easily fit a couple of large suitcases back there, but not much room for anything else. The view from the driver seat was impressive with a clear view forward and around. The moon roof provides a fantastic view for passengers whether in town or out. The headlights provide excellent forward and side lighting in low beam, and great distance on high beam. The thing that really surprised me was the powertrain. The 188hp hybrid motor attached to a CVT felt much faster and more responsive than the 205hp V6 that came with my Mercury Montego. The engine is quick to rev when under heavy acceleration but because of the CVT, it never feels or sounds peaky or revved out. Instead, it provides decent initial acceleration on take-off and when passing. On a curvy road at night in mixed weather (some wet and dry pavement) and uneven road surfaces, I was surprised at how composed and quick the car felt. Accelerating hard out of the corners, the traction control felt neither overbearing nor inadequate, and instead the car remained fairly flat and composed. I drive for Uber and Lyft, and I have received several compliments at the amount of space available for my passengers. As well, I am pleased that spending 5-10 hours in the driver seat doesn't make me feel like I need acupuncture or chiropractic care, unlike my wife's 2006 Mazda 3 Wagon. The overall gas mileage has been impressive as well. On an average Lyft/Uber night, I've seen 42 mpg regularly and up to 47 on several different shifts. Currently, my overall gas mileage has been 44.3 mpg with mixed driving in heavy traffic and on the freeway. So far, I really like the C-Max and I look forward to revisiting my review in a year to see if my opinion has changed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse