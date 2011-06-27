  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Bronco
  4. Used 1994 Ford Bronco
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Bronco Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Bronco
Overview
See Bronco Inventory
See Bronco Inventory
See Bronco Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/512.0 mi.384.0/512.0 mi.384.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.32.0 gal.32.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l5.0 l
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.104.7 in.104.7 in.
Length183.6 in.183.6 in.183.6 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Ultra Red
  • Medium Palomino Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Palomino Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Oxford White
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Palomino Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Black
  • White
  • Medium Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
See Bronco InventorySee Bronco InventorySee Bronco Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Bronco info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles