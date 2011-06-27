Used 1996 Ford Aspire Consumer Reviews
Very reliable, Great little car
Incredeable interior space. When you take out the back seats (remove 4 bolts) you can use it as a mini-mini van. Gas mileage is a little disappointing. Fun to drive. Very comfortable seats. Lots of leg room (I am 6ft-2". I can stretch my legs. Hardly any trouble after 155,000 miles!!
GREAT AND FUN TO DRIVE
ITS FUN TO DRIVE, IT MAKE YOU SEEM LIKE YOU GOING FASTER THAN YOU REALLY ARE. AND ITS CUTE!
Alright Car
I don't think it is the greatest car, but I do prefer it over some others. The size is what gets me...it is a little to small sometimes, other huge cars like Dodge Ram pickups tower over me, but then it is normal size against other cars. Not as fast as I hoped, but since I have bought it I have never had to do any special work on it other than the usual oil change, and filter change.
Inexpensive, reliable FUN!!!
One review of the Aspire summed it up as BULLETPROOF. I concur with that. My car has 116,000 miles on it and I have done NOTHING to it, other then change oil & filter, and air filter. NOTHING else has been touched. While the 63 ponies under the hood my not break your neck accelerating, it does however manage to get you around decently.
the spec is great
this car is the greatest for gas mileage
