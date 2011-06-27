1996 Ford Aspire Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Commonly known among Ford salespeople as the "Expire" because of its asthmatic acceleration, the Aspire replaced Ford's spunky Festiva in 1994. Originally, the Aspire was the only subcompact available with standard dual airbags and optional anti-lock brakes. Now, all subcompacts on the market offer standard dual airbags and optional antilock brakes.
The Aspire is available in three- or five-door hatchback body styles, in a single trim level. The uplevel SE sport variant, which included little more than additional trim and features, has been canceled for 1996. A torquey 63-horsepower engine motivates the Aspire, but the optional automatic transmission effectively severs what little power it is able to transmit to the front wheels.
Aspire is surprisingly roomy inside, and the dashboard houses easy-to-read, if not basic, instrumentation. Base prices start at just over $8,500 and can climb to a maximum of about $14,000 for a fully loaded five-door hatch.
This year Ford drops several standard and optional items from the Aspire's equipment roster. Formerly optional premium and compact disc audio systems are no longer available, and aluminum wheels have been dropped. The front chin spoiler has been deleted, and the passenger seat back memory feature is gone from the three-door model. New is a standard storage bin in place of last year's rear seat ashtray, and four new colors are available.
Aspires are affordable and reliable, but there are other models in this class that offer the same with much more go power. We can only recommend the base three-door model with a manual transmission, because prices escalate quickly once the options are added, pushing the Aspire into Hyundai Accent territory. Pile the options on and you might as well buy the bigger, more powerful Ford Escort. Stick to the basics, and the Aspire is a good value, especially when the local Ford dealer offers them up for a big discount in price.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Aspire.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Aspire
Related Used 1996 Ford Aspire info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019