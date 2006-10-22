Used 1997 Ford Aspire
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Fuel efficient, reliable transportation with a three year warranty for less than most three year old used cars.
Sponsored cars related to the Aspire
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Aspire.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- engine
- driving experience
- doors
- handling & steering
- acceleration
- electrical system
- seats
- spaciousness
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- oil
- climate control
- interior
- appearance
- lights
- value
- brakes
- warranty
- visibility
- comfort
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
I received my '97 Aspire about six months ago as a gift from my fantastic grandparents, and immediately named her Primrose. Prim had 38,000 miles when I got her, and the previous owner kept detailed records of all maintanence. She's been a fantastic little car with amazing gas milage and small, inexpensive repairs. I certainly plan to keep her for as long as she'll hold up to my busy lifestyle!
I bought my ford aspire last December as my first car. I paid Five hundred dollars for it. Since than i have put at least eight hundred dollars in repairs into the darn thing. From Bad motor mounts to tires, I've replaced it. I don't blame the car itself because the previous owners never even changed the oil in the car. It took four oil changes to finally get it cleaned out! I have to tell you for what this car been through I'm surprised it still goes, the engine is good condition just everything around it is what's wrong. If I'm gentle with the throttle i will get 35 mpg city and 35 mpg highway it has the 3 speed automatic. The transmission requires you to floor it to shift down.
I am a courier and have used this vehicle for 7 years. Upkeep has been low for a very heavy demand car. Gas mileage is still very close to 40mpg on mainly a city driving route. AC is excellent but has required upkeep. Visibility is excellent with higher clearance. Speed to 70 mph is comfortable but gets rough past that. The Aspire is cheap to purchase and operate. You must maintain this vehicle with proper care - if you do it will take good care of you. Do not allow transmission fluid or engine oil to get low. Front axles are cheap and should be maintained. At 198,000 I have not had to do any major engine work. This little car still hums and with the 5 speed my acceleration is fine.
I bought my 97 Ford Aspire brand new with 25 miles 20 years ago. It now has 98,000 miles. I have loved this car for the most part. The only issue I had was a cracked distributor cap the 1st year I had it and Ford wouldn't pay for it. It cost 900.00. I live in the North so we have horrible winters with salt on the streets. It is starting to rust a little but it always turns over and gets me where I need to go. Great gas mileage! It is bigger inside than it seems from the outside. I have moved several times and it has plenty of room inside. You sit up high in your seat and all the windows are large which is good since I am only 5'4''.I will be sad when I have to buy another car. I wish they still sold them because I would buy another! I have had to have some front end work done because the streets are full of potholes. But this is about it. If you can still find one, buy it! You wouldn't be disappointed! It is 2018 and she is still in my garage! I am taking her in tomorrow to see about a oil leak. Hopefully it isn't anything major. She is a like member of the family!
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|29 city / 38 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|63 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|29 city / 38 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Ford Aspire a good car?
Is the Ford Aspire reliable?
Is the 1997 Ford Aspire a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1997 Ford Aspire?
The least-expensive 1997 Ford Aspire is the 1997 Ford Aspire 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Ford Aspire?
More about the 1997 Ford Aspire
Used 1997 Ford Aspire Overview
The Used 1997 Ford Aspire is offered in the following submodels: Aspire Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.
What do people think of the 1997 Ford Aspire?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1997 Ford Aspire and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1997 Aspire 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1997 Aspire.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1997 Ford Aspire and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1997 Aspire featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1997 Ford Aspire?
Which 1997 Ford Aspires are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Ford Aspire for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1997 Ford Aspire.
Can't find a new 1997 Ford Aspires you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Aspire for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,377.
Find a new Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,401.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1997 Ford Aspire?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related Used 1997 Ford Aspire info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons