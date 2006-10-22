5 star reviews: 22 %

4 star reviews: 44 %

3 star reviews: 30 %

2 star reviews: 4 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 23 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.5 out of 5 stars, My Prim is growing up!

kkandprim , 07/10/2012

I received my '97 Aspire about six months ago as a gift from my fantastic grandparents, and immediately named her Primrose. Prim had 38,000 miles when I got her, and the previous owner kept detailed records of all maintanence. She's been a fantastic little car with amazing gas milage and small, inexpensive repairs. I certainly plan to keep her for as long as she'll hold up to my busy lifestyle!

2.625 out of 5 stars, Ok first car

Tyler , 09/15/2010

I bought my ford aspire last December as my first car. I paid Five hundred dollars for it. Since than i have put at least eight hundred dollars in repairs into the darn thing. From Bad motor mounts to tires, I've replaced it. I don't blame the car itself because the previous owners never even changed the oil in the car. It took four oil changes to finally get it cleaned out! I have to tell you for what this car been through I'm surprised it still goes, the engine is good condition just everything around it is what's wrong. If I'm gentle with the throttle i will get 35 mpg city and 35 mpg highway it has the 3 speed automatic. The transmission requires you to floor it to shift down.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Misunderstood Vehicle

K.C. Courier , 10/22/2006

I am a courier and have used this vehicle for 7 years. Upkeep has been low for a very heavy demand car. Gas mileage is still very close to 40mpg on mainly a city driving route. AC is excellent but has required upkeep. Visibility is excellent with higher clearance. Speed to 70 mph is comfortable but gets rough past that. The Aspire is cheap to purchase and operate. You must maintain this vehicle with proper care - if you do it will take good care of you. Do not allow transmission fluid or engine oil to get low. Front axles are cheap and should be maintained. At 198,000 I have not had to do any major engine work. This little car still hums and with the 5 speed my acceleration is fine.

5 out of 5 stars, I have loved this car for 21 years!

Dawn Shuler , 02/10/2016

2dr Hatchback

I bought my 97 Ford Aspire brand new with 25 miles 20 years ago. It now has 98,000 miles. I have loved this car for the most part. The only issue I had was a cracked distributor cap the 1st year I had it and Ford wouldn't pay for it. It cost 900.00. I live in the North so we have horrible winters with salt on the streets. It is starting to rust a little but it always turns over and gets me where I need to go. Great gas mileage! It is bigger inside than it seems from the outside. I have moved several times and it has plenty of room inside. You sit up high in your seat and all the windows are large which is good since I am only 5'4''.I will be sad when I have to buy another car. I wish they still sold them because I would buy another! I have had to have some front end work done because the streets are full of potholes. But this is about it. If you can still find one, buy it! You wouldn't be disappointed! It is 2018 and she is still in my garage! I am taking her in tomorrow to see about a oil leak. Hopefully it isn't anything major. She is a like member of the family!

