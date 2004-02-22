Used 1996 Ford Aspire for Sale Near Me

  • 1996 Ford Aspire
    used

    1996 Ford Aspire

    57,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Aspire

Overall Consumer Rating
4.56 Reviews
Very reliable, Great little car
Erikvi,02/22/2004
Incredeable interior space. When you take out the back seats (remove 4 bolts) you can use it as a mini-mini van. Gas mileage is a little disappointing. Fun to drive. Very comfortable seats. Lots of leg room (I am 6ft-2". I can stretch my legs. Hardly any trouble after 155,000 miles!!
