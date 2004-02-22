Used 1996 Ford Aspire for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
1996 Ford Aspire57,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Aspire searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Aspire
Read recent reviews for the Ford Aspire
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.56 Reviews
Report abuse
Erikvi,02/22/2004
Incredeable interior space. When you take out the back seats (remove 4 bolts) you can use it as a mini-mini van. Gas mileage is a little disappointing. Fun to drive. Very comfortable seats. Lots of leg room (I am 6ft-2". I can stretch my legs. Hardly any trouble after 155,000 miles!!