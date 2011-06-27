1994 Ford Aspire Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$676 - $1,607
Used Aspire for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Ford introduces the Korean-built Aspire as a replacement for the aging Festiva. This little econobox has a 1.3-liter inline-four that produces 63 horsepower. The Aspire is available with a five-speed manual or a three-speed automatic transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Aspire.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Randy D. Gray,02/05/2009
Purchased this vehicle with 162,000 miles on it and figured if I got 40,000 miles more I had made a great deal. It now has 320,000 miles on it and the only things that I have had to replace are the front calipers/rotors/ and brake pads. It currently gets 48- 50 mpg when driving at 55 mph and 43- 45 mpg when driving at 70 mph. With fuel prices at what they are now, it saves me lots of money each week versus my other vehicle which is a Ford F-150. I can't say enough about the Aspire because it seems to run stronger each year I drive it, I have never been stranded and for the first 6 years I owned it, I drove 1000 miles per week. Now I drive it only 350 miles per week. A great Ford product.
Robo,09/04/2009
I bought my 1994 Ford Aspire new and have driven it for 15 years now. Had to have a distributor replaced and rear wheel bearings. Other than that, nothing but maintenance. It has been a great car. MPG of over 36 (still). Have 120K miles on it. I want to get it painted for the next 60K. A great go to work car.
Susan Potter,04/03/2007
Aspire, the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It still continues to run fine and quiet at 210,000 miles, same engine. In the past 13 years, it's only left me stranded twice: clutch (when my son was a teenager)and when a complete tune-up was needed. The vehicle has just needed regular maintenance/repair via normal wear/tear. This car has been so wonderful to me and thus, I'll continue to repair whatever is needed so it can continue to Aspire and never Expire.
MomBought,11/08/2002
I bought this car for my daughter to take out-of-state to college and was very glad I did! It has proven to be unusually reliable (for a Ford). She loves the pep it has, the 5 speed transmission, and the GREAT gas mileage (50 MPG). The only problem we had was the muffler and resinator ($300). I also had installed a nicer stereo/cassette for her. The car now has over $80,000 miles on it and is still going strong. Amazing for a tiny little car in a teenager's hands!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Ford Aspire features & specs
MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Aspire
Related Used 1994 Ford Aspire info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019