  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Aspire
  4. Used 1994 Ford Aspire
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

1994 Ford Aspire Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
Ford Aspire for Sale
List Price Estimate
$676 - $1,607
Used Aspire for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Ford introduces the Korean-built Aspire as a replacement for the aging Festiva. This little econobox has a 1.3-liter inline-four that produces 63 horsepower. The Aspire is available with a five-speed manual or a three-speed automatic transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Aspire.

5(50%)
4(43%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 Ford Aspire---Greater Gas Saver
Randy D. Gray,02/05/2009
Purchased this vehicle with 162,000 miles on it and figured if I got 40,000 miles more I had made a great deal. It now has 320,000 miles on it and the only things that I have had to replace are the front calipers/rotors/ and brake pads. It currently gets 48- 50 mpg when driving at 55 mph and 43- 45 mpg when driving at 70 mph. With fuel prices at what they are now, it saves me lots of money each week versus my other vehicle which is a Ford F-150. I can't say enough about the Aspire because it seems to run stronger each year I drive it, I have never been stranded and for the first 6 years I owned it, I drove 1000 miles per week. Now I drive it only 350 miles per week. A great Ford product.
Ford Aspire bought new
Robo,09/04/2009
I bought my 1994 Ford Aspire new and have driven it for 15 years now. Had to have a distributor replaced and rear wheel bearings. Other than that, nothing but maintenance. It has been a great car. MPG of over 36 (still). Have 120K miles on it. I want to get it painted for the next 60K. A great go to work car.
Aspire not Expire
Susan Potter,04/03/2007
Aspire, the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It still continues to run fine and quiet at 210,000 miles, same engine. In the past 13 years, it's only left me stranded twice: clutch (when my son was a teenager)and when a complete tune-up was needed. The vehicle has just needed regular maintenance/repair via normal wear/tear. This car has been so wonderful to me and thus, I'll continue to repair whatever is needed so it can continue to Aspire and never Expire.
Great Little Car
MomBought,11/08/2002
I bought this car for my daughter to take out-of-state to college and was very glad I did! It has proven to be unusually reliable (for a Ford). She loves the pep it has, the 5 speed transmission, and the GREAT gas mileage (50 MPG). The only problem we had was the muffler and resinator ($300). I also had installed a nicer stereo/cassette for her. The car now has over $80,000 miles on it and is still going strong. Amazing for a tiny little car in a teenager's hands!
See all 14 reviews of the 1994 Ford Aspire
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Ford Aspire features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Ford Aspire

Used 1994 Ford Aspire Overview

The Used 1994 Ford Aspire is offered in the following submodels: Aspire Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and SE 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Ford Aspire?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Ford Aspires are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Ford Aspire for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Ford Aspire.

Can't find a used 1994 Ford Aspires you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Aspire for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,904.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,246.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Aspire for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,452.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,624.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Ford Aspire?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Aspire lease specials

Related Used 1994 Ford Aspire info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles