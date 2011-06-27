  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(31)
1995 Ford Aspire Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Available as a two- or four-door hatchback, the Aspire comes with dual airbags and available antilock brakes.

Consumer reviews

5(48%)
4(39%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.3
31 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Not the best looking car, but never gives up!
floridagirl82,04/01/2012
My dad bought me a 1995 Aspire (Automatic) back in 1999. It was my first car and at first glance, I wasn't too impressed, but after driving it, I quickly fell in love and although it's not the fastest little car, it certainly handles well. Drove it on a trip, 12 hours of non stop driving with out any problems and watched it roll over to 100,000 miles that night! It lasted me until 2008, when the transmission finally gave out. I drove to death! It's been sitting in my back yard ever since as I just can't seem to let it go lol. Ac is STILL freezing cold to date! NEVER GAVE OUT! Did have some repairs done during the time that I drove it, but nothing we couldn't do ourselves. HATED GAS :]
Better then a Scooter
Scooter,08/19/2010
I was in the market to buy a Scooter to go shopping and run around. My limit was $1,000. I found this little car at a Charity Auction with 40K original miles. I actually outbid someone else with $800. Needed tune-up and headlight bulbs. I decided to drive to work now every day 40 miles round trip, get over 42 MPG on a regular bases. Takes 6 gallon to fill it up once a week. Better then my 350z or my F150. Zip in and around big cars, park anywhere I decide. No fancy toys to break. I took out the back seat, now I have a large cargo space. Better yet, I can drive this all year round. I'll drive this toy till I can't find parts for it. Why buy a Prius?
Glad I bought this
wiiz,01/10/2009
I rented a Ford Aspire once and decided it was the car I wanted to buy. I've had this car 10 years. Replaced a clutch (60K miles), and have had the front end (outer tie rod, and L ball joint replaced just last year. I give it regular oil changes and keep the tires inflated. Except for this last year with the front end work, this has been a dream. 41+ mpg highway, 34 city. Quiet, and small enough to fit into even the smallest parking spaces. The hatch is roomy - it's like a clown car on the inside! I can get so much stuff in it it's crazy! I can drive in the snow when bigger 4WD vehicles can't. It's 13 (near 14) years old, and I don't intend to get rid of it any time soon. Yay for me.
Owned it twice now
Althanite,11/18/2010
Originally bought it for my 600 miles per week commute to work. Loved the car from the start. My family of four - 2 middle/high schoolers - often took it for trips to town as well. We've even used it like a truck (the hatchback is great) hauling nearly everything with it - hay, 14 foot long 2x4s, 20 foot long PVC pipes, etc. If we could fit it in, the car would haul it. It now has over 200,000 miles - no major work or problems other than a broken speedometer and cable but I drove it that way for two years! We gave it to my sister for a few years and just got it back for my 18 yr old to drive to college and work. He loves it over his 2000 GMC 4x4 - it is cool, sporty and great MPG gas!
Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Ford Aspire

Used 1995 Ford Aspire Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Aspire is offered in the following submodels: Aspire Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, SE 2dr Hatchback, and 4dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford Aspire?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford Aspires are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford Aspire for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford Aspire.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford Aspires you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Aspire for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,169.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,517.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Aspire for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,162.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,082.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford Aspire?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

