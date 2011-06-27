Estimated values
1994 Ford Aspire 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,247
|$1,608
|Clean
|$481
|$1,099
|$1,422
|Average
|$350
|$804
|$1,049
|Rough
|$218
|$509
|$676
Estimated values
1994 Ford Aspire 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,247
|$1,608
|Clean
|$481
|$1,099
|$1,422
|Average
|$350
|$804
|$1,049
|Rough
|$218
|$509
|$676
Estimated values
1994 Ford Aspire SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,247
|$1,608
|Clean
|$481
|$1,099
|$1,422
|Average
|$350
|$804
|$1,049
|Rough
|$218
|$509
|$676