Used 1994 Ford Aspire for Sale Near Me

Purchased this vehicle with 162,000 miles on it and figured if I got 40,000 miles more I had made a great deal. It now has 320,000 miles on it and the only things that I have had to replace are the front calipers/rotors/ and brake pads. It currently gets 48- 50 mpg when driving at 55 mph and 43- 45 mpg when driving at 70 mph. With fuel prices at what they are now, it saves me lots of money each week versus my other vehicle which is a Ford F-150. I can't say enough about the Aspire because it seems to run stronger each year I drive it, I have never been stranded and for the first 6 years I owned it, I drove 1000 miles per week. Now I drive it only 350 miles per week. A great Ford product.

