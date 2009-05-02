Used 1994 Ford Aspire for Sale Near Me
1 listings
1996 Ford Aspire57,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Randy D. Gray,02/05/2009
Purchased this vehicle with 162,000 miles on it and figured if I got 40,000 miles more I had made a great deal. It now has 320,000 miles on it and the only things that I have had to replace are the front calipers/rotors/ and brake pads. It currently gets 48- 50 mpg when driving at 55 mph and 43- 45 mpg when driving at 70 mph. With fuel prices at what they are now, it saves me lots of money each week versus my other vehicle which is a Ford F-150. I can't say enough about the Aspire because it seems to run stronger each year I drive it, I have never been stranded and for the first 6 years I owned it, I drove 1000 miles per week. Now I drive it only 350 miles per week. A great Ford product.