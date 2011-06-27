Used 1994 Ford Aspire Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1994 Aspire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque73 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower63 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity41 cu.ft.
Length155.9 in.
Curb weight2053 lbs.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base93.9 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Vermillion
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
