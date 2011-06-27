Used 1995 Ford Aerostar Minivan Consumer Reviews

My Third Aerostar Danny Hardwick , 07/17/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought a used 1996 Aerostar in 1998 with 66,000 miles on it, and retired it with 225,000 miles on it when it started losing compression in two cylinders. Bought a 1995 with 99,000 miles on it in 2002. It now has 261,500 miles on it and still running strong. however I now live where we get heavy snows, and the two wheel drive does not climb the hills in snow if someone gets in front of you driving less than 30 miles per hour. I drove to Show Low AZ this morning and bought a 1995 AWD extended van with 116400 miles on it and drove it back to Ruidoso, NM. I could not have been happier if I had bought a new car off the lot. This one had been well kept, no rust, and only two door dings. Report Abuse

1995 AWD AEROSTAR Allen Ballard , 03/13/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My third AWD Aerostar and best yet. I own a second 1995 AWD, my first Aerostar was a 1990 short van. All 3 vans have have been rock solid dependable with normal maintenance issues such as front CV boots, steering knuckles/bearings being the most costly, occurring in the 130-140K mile range. These vans were built at Hazelwood, MO by some of the best people that Ford has. I enjoyed working with St Louis Assembly as a supplier QA Engineer for over 13 years so I speak from experience. Both vans have over 184K and plenty of life remaining. I am now considering another 97 AWD model. Gas mileage = 17- 20mpg & same as a Windstar which has less room and utility. Aerostar's build quality is far superior.

Aerostar sjohn , 06/24/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I bought it new and have spent almost nothing on repairs. It now has 170,000 miles and still runs strong. Interior and extetior still look great. Wish Ford still made a vehicle this good. The 4.0 liter engine is great.

Keeps going and going Awesome , 11/23/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle is super reliable. I have not been able to wear it out. It has 230,000 kilometers on it 3.0 liter eng.does not use any oil. I have maintained this vehicle in accordance with manufacturers recommendations. It needs new shocks and some work. I have currently parked in my garage. No rust, I am going to put a new fuel pump for reliability purposes. This vehicle is in great shape and I want to keep it for a long time.