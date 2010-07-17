Used 1995 Ford Aerostar for Sale Near Me

Aerostar Reviews & Specs
  • 1994 Ford Aerostar
    used

    1994 Ford Aerostar

    127,982 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

  • 1993 Ford Aerostar
    used

    1993 Ford Aerostar

    223,912 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Aerostar

Overall Consumer Rating
4.425 Reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
My Third Aerostar
Danny Hardwick,07/17/2010
I bought a used 1996 Aerostar in 1998 with 66,000 miles on it, and retired it with 225,000 miles on it when it started losing compression in two cylinders. Bought a 1995 with 99,000 miles on it in 2002. It now has 261,500 miles on it and still running strong. however I now live where we get heavy snows, and the two wheel drive does not climb the hills in snow if someone gets in front of you driving less than 30 miles per hour. I drove to Show Low AZ this morning and bought a 1995 AWD extended van with 116400 miles on it and drove it back to Ruidoso, NM. I could not have been happier if I had bought a new car off the lot. This one had been well kept, no rust, and only two door dings.
