Used 1994 Ford Aerostar Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Aerostar
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191715
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg15/22 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/483.0 mi.315.0/462.0 mi.294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG191715
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm160 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 4600 rpm135 hp @ 4600 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head roomno39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg roomno41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear leg roomno40.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Height73.0 in.72.3 in.72.2 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.118.9 in.
Length190.3 in.190.3 in.174.9 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.71.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno170 cu.ft.140 cu.ft.
Curb weightno3558 lbs.3481 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Ruby
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
