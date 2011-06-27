2019 FIAT 500 Abarth Consumer Reviews

Not a clue JM , 11/10/2019 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Article missed the mark. Abarth owners don't buy this car for the vanilla conveniences of an ordinarily car. Engine drone??? This is Carl Abarth's signature exhaust sound. Fast no, quick yes, and you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal for track performance off the floor. This is an Italian car enthusiast's entry level dream. The Fiat 500 racing heritage transferred well to this modern Cinquecento, Ciao! Report Abuse

Fiat Abarth: an angry hornet Swarden , 11/16/2019 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful First, don’t believe the Edmunds review. The Abarth will be one of the funnest cars you will ever drive. It is not super quick, but it feels super quick and has a very solid suspension. At 6.9 seconds to 60 is .6 seconds faster to 60 than the base Mini Cooper, a second slower that the S. The base 500 is just .5 seconds slower to 60 than the base Cooper and at 8 seconds is faster than most of this segment. In fact, I can’t find a faster subcompact that doesn’t have an upgraded engine. The Abarth drives like an angry hornet. Geezus but it’s a riot in sport mode. Reliability has been terrific. And I see a 2019 Fiat Pop I can get for $14,500 right now. So for the money, this would be a nice ride, and it doesn’t feel cheap and flimsy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hell of fun car (Fiat 500 Abarth) FiatCat , 04/16/2020 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful While most cars are just dull and boring. This car (Fiat 500 Abarth) isn't that at all. It's just pure joy. Also, what no car reviewer tells you cause they never really own the car. You start waving at other Abarth's and before covid-19, small car meets and canyon runs. You're basiclly part of the Fiat family. And if you're worried about reliability. The key is good maintenance. Do the work your self or have trusted local shop. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Really fun Tim , 04/16/2020 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is a blast driven at its limits which you can't do with other cars. There is no skill to going fast in a straight line and wrapping your V6 camry around a tree. But keeping up momentum in a balanced car is why a good driver in a Miata crushes guys that guy out and buy Porsches and think power = skill. It is a driver's car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse