2019 FIAT 500 Abarth Consumer Reviews
Not a clue
Article missed the mark. Abarth owners don't buy this car for the vanilla conveniences of an ordinarily car. Engine drone??? This is Carl Abarth's signature exhaust sound. Fast no, quick yes, and you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal for track performance off the floor. This is an Italian car enthusiast's entry level dream. The Fiat 500 racing heritage transferred well to this modern Cinquecento, Ciao!
Fiat Abarth: an angry hornet
First, don’t believe the Edmunds review. The Abarth will be one of the funnest cars you will ever drive. It is not super quick, but it feels super quick and has a very solid suspension. At 6.9 seconds to 60 is .6 seconds faster to 60 than the base Mini Cooper, a second slower that the S. The base 500 is just .5 seconds slower to 60 than the base Cooper and at 8 seconds is faster than most of this segment. In fact, I can’t find a faster subcompact that doesn’t have an upgraded engine. The Abarth drives like an angry hornet. Geezus but it’s a riot in sport mode. Reliability has been terrific. And I see a 2019 Fiat Pop I can get for $14,500 right now. So for the money, this would be a nice ride, and it doesn’t feel cheap and flimsy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hell of fun car (Fiat 500 Abarth)
While most cars are just dull and boring. This car (Fiat 500 Abarth) isn't that at all. It's just pure joy. Also, what no car reviewer tells you cause they never really own the car. You start waving at other Abarth's and before covid-19, small car meets and canyon runs. You're basiclly part of the Fiat family. And if you're worried about reliability. The key is good maintenance. Do the work your self or have trusted local shop.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Really fun
This car is a blast driven at its limits which you can't do with other cars. There is no skill to going fast in a straight line and wrapping your V6 camry around a tree. But keeping up momentum in a balanced car is why a good driver in a Miata crushes guys that guy out and buy Porsches and think power = skill. It is a driver's car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Slow and not fun??? WTH???
Edmunds probably forgot to push the SPORT button and also release the handbrake. We had 3 Abarth and if mine is highly modified and VERY quick (or "slightly" fast), my wife's stock Abarth is a lot of fun and absolutely not slow! The car is fun on any roads, canyon drives are a blast and gas mileage, if not the best in its class, is absolutely reasonable. You cannot get a new one any longer, but if you are looking for a fun car to drive every day, you can get a manual Abarth for under $6,000 now...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 500
Related 2019 FIAT 500 Abarth info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020