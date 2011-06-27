Used 2013 FIAT 500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Stylish convertible with novel top charles hall , 11/18/2016 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car used two years ago. It had about 15k miles on it but the price was GREAT. I guess that's a caution if you plan to buy a new Fiat, but I got virtually a new car for under $11K. I thought I wanted a used Miata but when I test drove the Fiat I knew that was the one for me. Not as sporty a driving experience perhaps, but a helluva lot more fun. The top can be stopped at any stage of opening, but has 2 built-in detents in addition to fully open. 1st position is basically a sunroof, second is as open as you can get without affecting rearward visibility, fully down is the quietest but like an old VW bug the folded down top is in the way of rear vision. Not really an issue out on the road but not the best idea in a parking lot environment. Styling is charming, capturing the retro feel but also seeming practical and logical for modern driving. My city driving in Sport mode yields about 36MPG. Also note that the storage capacity is quite limited compared to the non-convertible which has a full hatch. The convertible has a small trunk lid not a hatch. So I don't think this could be a grownup's only vehicle, but it's a blast to drive and every time I look at it or meet one on the road I feel happy! Reliability has been excellent. Only trips to dealer are for recalls and to add a conventional spare tire. Service here at Hendrick Dodge in Cary, NC has been excellent. November 2017 Update: The car continues to be fun to drive and I have had no reliability issues whatsoever. I have yet to see another convertible I'd prefer. May 2018 Update: Changed the spark plugs at 30K miles. Still runs great and love the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3,000 miles a month and I love it! Jay Cannaday , 07/07/2018 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have a long commute. 113 miles round trip. My 500 Pop does what I need it to do. Great gas mileage and no drama. I’m getting 44 mpg in strict interstate driving! Report Abuse

I love my fiat John Schmitt , 09/30/2015 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my Fiat in January of 2014 and have put just over 22,000 miles on it. I love the drop top which I can drop going up to 50 mph and my gas mileage is at 40.2-I drive 30% city and 70% road. I live in the upper Great Lakes and this little bulldog is surprisingly good in snow, plus with heated seats I can drop my top and watch the snow fall inside my cabin! After 28,000 miles, my Fiat has averaged 41.2 mpg. Now it is October of 2016 and my odometer shows over 36000 miles on it and I still LOVE my Fiat. No issues to report other than a ton of fun! Now it is October 2017 and I have racked up 51,000 miles on my Fiat-the love affair continues. I have had only one repair on little cha cha cha and this is a new headlight switch installed. The Fiat 500 thinks it is a big bad bold car stuck in a little car's body! Now it is April of 2018 and my Fiat is still running proud and loud! Do not underestimate this little car's ability in snow-as long as I am not "pushing" snow the traction and ability to get around the snowy Great Lakes is surprising plus I can fit my skis inside. I love this little car after 56,000 miles It is now October of 2018 and my little bulldog of a Fiat has turned over the 60,000 mile mark. My mileage the past 3,000 miles has improved to 40.2 mpg and my little champ has been into the Canadian Bush in Algoma. Love the car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse