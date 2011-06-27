Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Amazing Spider Tricks Sebas , 08/14/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle is amazing, fast, sleek, responsive, quick, it turns every head, you will not want to get out of it. I went from a 360 Modena to the F-430 F-1 and noticed a world of change it's like night and day. You've got to drive this vehicle to see what I mean. Report Abuse

Are you kidding? John , 11/15/2005 Though this is our first Ferrari, we underestimated what we were actually buying. Our F430 is far and away a better vehicle than either the Lamborghini Gallardo or the Porsche Carrera GT that we were able to drive. Special thanks to dealers that let 30 something millionaires drive before we buy. You earned our business!

2005 Ferrari F430 gonzalo moran , 01/29/2006 The 2005 Ferrari F430 is an excellent performance vehicle, close to the supercars such as the Enzo or F50, but with lots of comfort, for a fraction of the price. The electronics are amazing, but a little fuzzy at first.