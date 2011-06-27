Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Amazing Spider Tricks
This vehicle is amazing, fast, sleek, responsive, quick, it turns every head, you will not want to get out of it. I went from a 360 Modena to the F-430 F-1 and noticed a world of change it's like night and day. You've got to drive this vehicle to see what I mean.
Are you kidding?
Though this is our first Ferrari, we underestimated what we were actually buying. Our F430 is far and away a better vehicle than either the Lamborghini Gallardo or the Porsche Carrera GT that we were able to drive. Special thanks to dealers that let 30 something millionaires drive before we buy. You earned our business!
2005 Ferrari F430
The 2005 Ferrari F430 is an excellent performance vehicle, close to the supercars such as the Enzo or F50, but with lots of comfort, for a fraction of the price. The electronics are amazing, but a little fuzzy at first.
Can't go wrong with Ferrari
The F430 is a great drive around town car, as well as a take on the track car. I have always liked the Pinin Farina style design, which compliments its predecessors.
Sponsored cars related to the F430
Related Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner