Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
List Price Estimate
$37,007 - $69,567
Amazing Spider Tricks

Sebas, 08/14/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is amazing, fast, sleek, responsive, quick, it turns every head, you will not want to get out of it. I went from a 360 Modena to the F-430 F-1 and noticed a world of change it's like night and day. You've got to drive this vehicle to see what I mean.

Are you kidding?

John, 11/15/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Though this is our first Ferrari, we underestimated what we were actually buying. Our F430 is far and away a better vehicle than either the Lamborghini Gallardo or the Porsche Carrera GT that we were able to drive. Special thanks to dealers that let 30 something millionaires drive before we buy. You earned our business!

2005 Ferrari F430

gonzalo moran, 01/29/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 2005 Ferrari F430 is an excellent performance vehicle, close to the supercars such as the Enzo or F50, but with lots of comfort, for a fraction of the price. The electronics are amazing, but a little fuzzy at first.

Can't go wrong with Ferrari

enzo, 11/16/2005
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The F430 is a great drive around town car, as well as a take on the track car. I have always liked the Pinin Farina style design, which compliments its predecessors.

