Used 2005 Ferrari F430 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $117,000
2005 Ferrari F430 Spider7,602 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2005 Ferrari 430? This is it. Those shopping for a sporty convertible would be wise to check out this Ferrari 430 Spider. With the versatility to easily switch between open-air and closed-cabin driving, it's hard to ignore the everyday practicality of this 430. Quality and prestige abound with this Ferrari 430 Spider. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ferrari 430 Spider. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A450144754
Stock: 50144754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $194,900
2005 Ferrari F430 Spider7,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marino Performance Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A050144380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $99,995
2005 Ferrari F430 Spider19,889 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2005 Ferrari 430 2dr 2dr Convertible Spider features a 4.3L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed F1 transmission. The vehicle is Grigio Alloy with a Blu Medio interior. - This immaculate 430 Spider is nicley optioned with the following: Scuderia Shields Red Brake Calipers Daytona Style Seats Factory Upgraded HiFi Sysytem with Subwoofer Electric Seats Yellow Tach Dark Blue Convertible Top This Ferrari like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A850144157
Stock: 44157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $105,900
2005 Ferrari F430 undefined13,589 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marshall Goldman Motor Sales - Cleveland / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A850142118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $95,950
2005 Ferrari F430 undefined18,510 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cascio Motors - Scottsdale / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A050144011
Stock: 144011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $139,990
2006 Ferrari F430 Spider13,528 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Delray Mitsubishi - Delray Beach / Florida
This Ferrari 430 has a strong Gas V8 4.3L/333 CID engine powering this Autostick transmission. DAYTONA LEATHER SEAT TRIM, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR ACCENTS, 7-SPEED F1 STYLE PADDLE SHIFT MANUAL TRANSMISSION, Leather 4-way pwr adjustable driver/passenger bucket seats, CARBON REAR ENGINE COVER INSERT.*This Ferrari 430 Features the Following Options *Window Grid Antenna, Wind deflector behind seats, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Traction control, Simulated suede headliner, Side-impact beams, Security system, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel filler door release, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Rear lip spoiler, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down, Pwr remote trunk/hatch release, Pwr rack-and-pinion steering.*Living In The Fast Lane Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality with This Ferrari 430 *Delray Mitsubishi & Luxury-Performance Automotive Group graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Clean, non-smoker interior!*Visit Us Today *Stop by Delray Nitsubishi & Luxury-Performance Automotive Group located at 1800 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A160150321
Stock: P150321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-01-2016
- $99,995
2006 Ferrari F430 Base18,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A160148330
Stock: 148330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $129,995
2006 Ferrari F430 Spider F18,741 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider F1 with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A460146697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $107,700
2006 Ferrari F430 undefined11,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
Recent Trade-In. Front Clear Protection Film. Fabspeed Motorsport Headers. Focal Speakers with JL Audio Rear Speaker. Pioneer Foldable Stereo System. Back-Up Camera. Paddle Shifters. Engine Start Button. Daytona Style Seats. Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders. Bluetooth. USB Adapter. Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Panels. Bi-Xenon Headlights. Yellow Brake Calipers. 20 Inch Black HRE Performance Wheels. 483 Horsepower. The extravagant 2006 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta provides a package so complete; it pushes the boundaries of Italian performance well past the competition. It is fiercely capable and nearly peerless in the realm of road-legal performance cars. Yes, there are faster cars. Certainly, there are more luxurious cars. The Ferrari F430 always delights, with its sublime handling, perfect mid-corner power and a roar that echoes in your mind for the rest of your years. Finished in stunning Grigio Silverstone over Nero leather with Yellow contrast stitching and Yellow accents, the F430 is sensational, with its blend of drivability, excitement, immediacy, and purity that is unmatched among rivals. The F430's mid-engine proportions and curvilinear outlines are quintessentially Italian, quintessentially super. Firing-up the F430's 4.3-liter V8 that outputs an invigorating 483hp is like watching the opening scene of a James Bond movie: predictably ridiculous, yet impulsive-making in its promise of extreme overall satisfaction. If that unending Ferrari appeal draws you to it like a prancing horse to the Triple Crown, then no other supercar will suffice. Call the Toy Barn enthusiasts of Dublin today for more information on this paramount coupe, 614.799.5000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A860145554
Stock: 22832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $99,990
2006 Ferrari F430 Base33,548 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2006 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta with 33k miles. Nero Black with Nero Leather. Upgraded Wheels, Exhaust, Sound System, Custom Center Console, and more.Factory options include:Carbon Fiber for Driving Zone,Carbon Fiber for Lower Cabin,Scuderia Ferrari Shields,Electric Daytona Style Seats,Carbon Fiber Air Intakes,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A060145306
Stock: 004869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-16-2019
- $98,994
2006 Ferrari F430 undefined20,520 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California
-Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2006! This 2006 Ferrari 430 L, has a great Black exterior, and a clean Black interior! Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Seating, AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4190 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A960145482
Stock: DT3934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- $89,993
2006 Ferrari F430 Base32,205 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2006 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta Clean CARFAX. Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A960149127
Stock: 60149127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2019
- $125,480
Certified 2006 Ferrari F430 F17,839 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati Silicon Valley - Redwood City / California
Ferrari of Silicon Valley is proud to offer this 2 owner F430 F1 Coupe, with only 7,839 miles. This 430 was ordered with the Carbon Ceramic Brakes , Silver brake calipers ,Challenge type wheel rims with Titanium wheel studs and the large Carbon fiber racing seats. other options include 6 Disc Cd Changer, Aluminum Brake calipers, handy Fire Extinguisher, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Leather headliner, and Leather rear parcel shelf. Front Clear bra from new. The Paint is exceptional. 2 owner local car with great service history. Please call Ferrari of Silicon valley with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 F1 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A060146634
Stock: 146634
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $97,995
2006 Ferrari F430 undefined25,122 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin
2006 Ferrari F430 F1, Silver on Black Leather, Clean Carfax, Only 25K Miles, Carbon Fiber Lower Cabin Zone, Red Brake Calipers, Daytona Style Seat, Electrically Operated Seats, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Challenge Type Wheel Rims, Upholstered Top, High Power HiFi w/ Subwoofer, All Stitching in Color,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW58A660145018
Stock: 5018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-27-2019
- $200,000
2006 Ferrari F430 Spider14,007 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Suburban Mitsubishi - Matteson / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A660145874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $119,900
2006 Ferrari F430 Spider16,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317404632456876.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317402453602794.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317402539536444.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401959406185.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317402540473902.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317402454540252.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401741290957.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401803788157.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401870191432.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401870972647.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401871910105.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401740353499.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401804881858.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317404532460876.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401805663073.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401742228415.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401806600531.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317402462352402.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317402537817771.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317402541411360.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317402555629473.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401956281325.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401872691320.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401873628778.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401958624970.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401957062540.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401957843755.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401743165873.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317401803006942.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317402456415168.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317402455477710.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317405967899166.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317406032898750.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317405971492893.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317406035398734.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317405968680411.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317405969930403.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317406033836244.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317405970711648.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317406034617489.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317406036179979.jpg|http://imagescdn.dealercarsearch.com/Media/1698/16398093/637317406047429907.jpg
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A060147636
Stock: 47636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $118,750Great Deal
2007 Ferrari F430 Spider10,343 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motorwerks carline - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59AX70155051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $84,991Great Deal | $15,385 below market
2007 Ferrari F430 Spider26,085 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Clean CARFAX.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFEW59A970155803
Stock: T1072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020