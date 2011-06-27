Close

Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California

Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2005 Ferrari 430? This is it. Those shopping for a sporty convertible would be wise to check out this Ferrari 430 Spider. With the versatility to easily switch between open-air and closed-cabin driving, it's hard to ignore the everyday practicality of this 430. Quality and prestige abound with this Ferrari 430 Spider. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ferrari 430 Spider. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFFEW59A450144754

Stock: 50144754

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020