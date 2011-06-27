Used 2005 Ferrari F430 for Sale

  • $117,000

    2005 Ferrari F430 Spider

    7,602 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California

    Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2005 Ferrari 430? This is it. Those shopping for a sporty convertible would be wise to check out this Ferrari 430 Spider. With the versatility to easily switch between open-air and closed-cabin driving, it's hard to ignore the everyday practicality of this 430. Quality and prestige abound with this Ferrari 430 Spider. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ferrari 430 Spider. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW59A450144754
    Stock: 50144754
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-25-2020

  • $194,900

    2005 Ferrari F430 Spider

    7,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Marino Performance Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW59A050144380
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $99,995

    2005 Ferrari F430 Spider

    19,889 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida

    This 2005 Ferrari 430 2dr 2dr Convertible Spider features a 4.3L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed F1 transmission. The vehicle is Grigio Alloy with a Blu Medio interior. - This immaculate 430 Spider is nicley optioned with the following: Scuderia Shields Red Brake Calipers Daytona Style Seats Factory Upgraded HiFi Sysytem with Subwoofer Electric Seats Yellow Tach Dark Blue Convertible Top This Ferrari like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW59A850144157
    Stock: 44157
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2020

  • $105,900

    2005 Ferrari F430 undefined

    13,589 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Marshall Goldman Motor Sales - Cleveland / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW58A850142118
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $95,950

    2005 Ferrari F430 undefined

    18,510 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cascio Motors - Scottsdale / Arizona

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    12 Combined MPG (10 City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW58A050144011
    Stock: 144011
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $139,990

    2006 Ferrari F430 Spider

    13,528 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Delray Mitsubishi - Delray Beach / Florida

    This Ferrari 430 has a strong Gas V8 4.3L/333 CID engine powering this Autostick transmission. DAYTONA LEATHER SEAT TRIM, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR ACCENTS, 7-SPEED F1 STYLE PADDLE SHIFT MANUAL TRANSMISSION, Leather 4-way pwr adjustable driver/passenger bucket seats, CARBON REAR ENGINE COVER INSERT.*This Ferrari 430 Features the Following Options *Window Grid Antenna, Wind deflector behind seats, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Traction control, Simulated suede headliner, Side-impact beams, Security system, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel filler door release, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Rear lip spoiler, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down, Pwr remote trunk/hatch release, Pwr rack-and-pinion steering.*Living In The Fast Lane Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality with This Ferrari 430 *Delray Mitsubishi & Luxury-Performance Automotive Group graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Clean, non-smoker interior!*Visit Us Today *Stop by Delray Nitsubishi & Luxury-Performance Automotive Group located at 1800 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW59A160150321
    Stock: P150321
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-01-2016

  • $99,995

    2006 Ferrari F430 Base

    18,958 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina

    'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW58A160148330
    Stock: 148330
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $129,995

    2006 Ferrari F430 Spider F1

    8,741 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider F1 with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW59A460146697
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $107,700

    2006 Ferrari F430 undefined

    11,222 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio

    Recent Trade-In. Front Clear Protection Film. Fabspeed Motorsport Headers. Focal Speakers with JL Audio Rear Speaker. Pioneer Foldable Stereo System. Back-Up Camera. Paddle Shifters. Engine Start Button. Daytona Style Seats. Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders. Bluetooth. USB Adapter. Carbon Fiber Engine Bay Panels. Bi-Xenon Headlights. Yellow Brake Calipers. 20 Inch Black HRE Performance Wheels. 483 Horsepower. The extravagant 2006 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta provides a package so complete; it pushes the boundaries of Italian performance well past the competition. It is fiercely capable and nearly peerless in the realm of road-legal performance cars. Yes, there are faster cars. Certainly, there are more luxurious cars. The Ferrari F430 always delights, with its sublime handling, perfect mid-corner power and a roar that echoes in your mind for the rest of your years. Finished in stunning Grigio Silverstone over Nero leather with Yellow contrast stitching and Yellow accents, the F430 is sensational, with its blend of drivability, excitement, immediacy, and purity that is unmatched among rivals. The F430's mid-engine proportions and curvilinear outlines are quintessentially Italian, quintessentially super. Firing-up the F430's 4.3-liter V8 that outputs an invigorating 483hp is like watching the opening scene of a James Bond movie: predictably ridiculous, yet impulsive-making in its promise of extreme overall satisfaction. If that unending Ferrari appeal draws you to it like a prancing horse to the Triple Crown, then no other supercar will suffice. Call the Toy Barn enthusiasts of Dublin today for more information on this paramount coupe, 614.799.5000.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW58A860145554
    Stock: 22832
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $99,990

    2006 Ferrari F430 Base

    33,548 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California

    2006 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta with 33k miles. Nero Black with Nero Leather. Upgraded Wheels, Exhaust, Sound System, Custom Center Console, and more.Factory options include:Carbon Fiber for Driving Zone,Carbon Fiber for Lower Cabin,Scuderia Ferrari Shields,Electric Daytona Style Seats,Carbon Fiber Air Intakes,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW58A060145306
    Stock: 004869
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-16-2019

  • $98,994

    2006 Ferrari F430 undefined

    20,520 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volvo Cars Palo Alto - Palo Alto / California

    -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2006! This 2006 Ferrari 430 L, has a great Black exterior, and a clean Black interior! Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Seating, AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4190 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW58A960145482
    Stock: DT3934
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-16-2020

  • $89,993

    2006 Ferrari F430 Base

    32,205 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas

    2006 Ferrari F430 Berlinetta Clean CARFAX. Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW58A960149127
    Stock: 60149127
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2019

  • $125,480

    Certified 2006 Ferrari F430 F1

    7,839 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ferrari Maserati Silicon Valley - Redwood City / California

    Ferrari of Silicon Valley is proud to offer this 2 owner F430 F1 Coupe, with only 7,839 miles. This 430 was ordered with the Carbon Ceramic Brakes , Silver brake calipers ,Challenge type wheel rims with Titanium wheel studs and the large Carbon fiber racing seats. other options include 6 Disc Cd Changer, Aluminum Brake calipers, handy Fire Extinguisher, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Leather headliner, and Leather rear parcel shelf. Front Clear bra from new. The Paint is exceptional. 2 owner local car with great service history. Please call Ferrari of Silicon valley with any questions.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 F1 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW58A060146634
    Stock: 146634
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $97,995

    2006 Ferrari F430 undefined

    25,122 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin

    2006 Ferrari F430 F1, Silver on Black Leather, Clean Carfax, Only 25K Miles, Carbon Fiber Lower Cabin Zone, Red Brake Calipers, Daytona Style Seat, Electrically Operated Seats, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Challenge Type Wheel Rims, Upholstered Top, High Power HiFi w/ Subwoofer, All Stitching in Color,

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW58A660145018
    Stock: 5018
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-27-2019

  • $200,000

    2006 Ferrari F430 Spider

    14,007 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    South Suburban Mitsubishi - Matteson / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW59A660145874
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $119,900

    2006 Ferrari F430 Spider

    16,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW59A060147636
    Stock: 47636
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $118,750Great Deal

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    10,343 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Motorwerks carline - Houston / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW59AX70155051
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $84,991Great Deal | $15,385 below market

    2007 Ferrari F430 Spider

    26,085 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California

    Clean CARFAX.For availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider with Soft Top, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFEW59A970155803
    Stock: T1072
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

