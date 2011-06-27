  1. Home
Used 2003 Ferrari Enzo Consumer Reviews

car review

garner, 07/26/2003


i loved it, i hit a strait away and got it up to 210 with no problem...



Amazing

Yagoogalie, 06/15/2003


This car is specatcular to drive, the technological advancements to this car are amazing. The car is amazingly stable, i dont even know why i am not calling it a rocket. It is stunning in person. This car has no lack in anything, the only complaint i have with ferrari is that the mclaren F1 is many years older and it took them this long to beat it...that just shows the quality and craftsmanship put into the design and bmw's engine....if you have the money but this stunner!!



9.5

cow, 07/05/2003


Its fast, it looks good, its got great handling,and in my opinion its near perfect.



Best Car

Misti Ross, 11/18/2003


Perfect Car thats all there is.



My Ferrari rocks

Matty1029, 09/17/2003


The Ferrari is very fun to drive and so luxuriouson the inside. The sporty exterior is also another factor in the rating. I think that buying this car is probably the best decission i have ever m


