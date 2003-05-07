  1. Home
2003 Ferrari Enzo

2003 Ferrari Enzo
List Price Estimate
$72,415 - $149,111
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2003 Ferrari Enzo. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ferrari Enzo.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • technology

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, car review
garner,

i loved it, i hit a strait away and got it up to 210 with no problem...

4.875 out of 5 stars, Amazing
Yagoogalie,

This car is specatcular to drive, the technological advancements to this car are amazing. The car is amazingly stable, i dont even know why i am not calling it a rocket. It is stunning in person. This car has no lack in anything, the only complaint i have with ferrari is that the mclaren F1 is many years older and it took them this long to beat it...that just shows the quality and craftsmanship put into the design and bmw's engine....if you have the money but this stunner!!

4.875 out of 5 stars, 9.5
cow,

Its fast, it looks good, its got great handling,and in my opinion its near perfect.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Car
Misti Ross,

Perfect Car thats all there is.

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
6.0L 12cyl 6AM
MPG 7 city / 12 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
660 hp @ 7800 rpm
FAQ

Is the Ferrari Enzo a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2003 Enzo both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ferrari Enzo fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Enzo gets an EPA-estimated 8 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ferrari Enzo. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2003 Ferrari Enzo?

The least-expensive 2003 Ferrari Enzo is the 2003 Ferrari Enzo 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $643,330.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl 6AM) which starts at $643,330
What are the different models of Ferrari Enzo?

If you're interested in the Ferrari Enzo, the next question is, which Enzo model is right for you? Enzo variants include 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl 6AM). For a full list of Enzo models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2003 Ferrari Enzo

Used 2003 Ferrari Enzo Overview

The Used 2003 Ferrari Enzo is offered in the following submodels: Enzo Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl 6AM).

What do people think of the 2003 Ferrari Enzo?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Ferrari Enzo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Enzo 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Enzo.

