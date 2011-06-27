2003 Ferrari Enzo Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2003 Ferrari Enzo. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Estimate
$72,673 - $149,642
Used Enzo for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ferrari Enzo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
garner,07/26/2003
i loved it, i hit a strait away and got it up to 210 with no problem...
Yagoogalie,06/15/2003
This car is specatcular to drive, the technological advancements to this car are amazing. The car is amazingly stable, i dont even know why i am not calling it a rocket. It is stunning in person. This car has no lack in anything, the only complaint i have with ferrari is that the mclaren F1 is many years older and it took them this long to beat it...that just shows the quality and craftsmanship put into the design and bmw's engine....if you have the money but this stunner!!
cow,07/05/2003
Its fast, it looks good, its got great handling,and in my opinion its near perfect.
Misti Ross,11/18/2003
Perfect Car thats all there is.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Ferrari Enzo features & specs
MPG
7 city / 12 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
660 hp @ 7800 rpm
