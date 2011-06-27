Used 2001 Ferrari 456M Coupe Consumer Reviews

Allan , 09/28/2010

Driving a V-12 Ferrari feels like an event every time you get behind the wheel. The sound, the tactile impression of the seats and all of the controls is very satisfying and the performance is stunning-lots of torque, effortless acceleration, perfectly balanced steering, cornering grip and powerful brakes, as you would expect. But there are maddening quality issues that far cheaper cars solved decades ago: alarm sirens that die, motor mounts that need to be replaced, windows that don't fit properly and HVAC control surfaces that get sticky with age.