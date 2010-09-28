Used 2001 Ferrari 456M for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Ferrari 456M GTA in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Ferrari 456M GTA

    4,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $95,900

Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari 456M

Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
An actual owner
Allan,09/28/2010
Driving a V-12 Ferrari feels like an event every time you get behind the wheel. The sound, the tactile impression of the seats and all of the controls is very satisfying and the performance is stunning-lots of torque, effortless acceleration, perfectly balanced steering, cornering grip and powerful brakes, as you would expect. But there are maddening quality issues that far cheaper cars solved decades ago: alarm sirens that die, motor mounts that need to be replaced, windows that don't fit properly and HVAC control surfaces that get sticky with age.
