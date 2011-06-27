Used 2003 Ferrari 360 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Perfect "starter" Ferrari!
This car is now 16 years old and it still looks great and performs very well. Styling is timeless and is unmistakable Ferrari (Pininfarina design). V8 3.6L naturally aspirated engine has been solid and pulls strong at 400hp and 275lb/ft of torque. The car only weighs around 3,000lbs. F1 transmission (about 90% of 360s made) is accurate and exciting to drive but opt for the polished, gated six speed for traditional Ferrari feel (but expect to pay a purchase price premium for this). First all aluminum Ferrari and "modern" for maintenance, which cost much much less than its predecessors (no need to remove engine anymore for cam belts). I've owned mine for 4 years and put about 2k miles per year. It's been a very reliable and extraordinary car to own and drive. I regularly use it around town and once per year take it on a road trip from NYC to Montréal for the Grand Prix. Very reliable, fast, handles amazing, easy to drive, and reasonable from ownership and maintenance perspective. But what I love the most about this car is the sound of the exhaust from the high revving (8,500 rpm redline) V8 mates with Tubi (factory approved) muffler. Note at 17k miles I replace the clutch, which typically lasts 15k-20k miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Purely erotic !
I've owned Porsche's,Audi's,Mercede's,Jaguar's and driven everyhing else. Nothing comes close to this in performance, balance, style and design. A sculpture of fine art. If I could build a room with a glass wall and keep my car in it I would. Simply one of the most exciting puchases I have ever made. Most people are overwhelmed when they see the car. Rarely do I ever encounter another!
The best car ever
This is by far the best car that I have ever driven. If you are thinking of buying one I highly suggest it, and let me tell you it's the best bang for your buck.
THIS A GREAT CAR
VERY FUN TO DRIVE
Best car
This is my first Ferrari and I love to drive it. Best car that I have ever bought.
Sponsored cars related to the 360
Related Used 2003 Ferrari 360 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner