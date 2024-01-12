What Is the Percentage of Electric Cars in the U.S.?January 12th, 2024
Electric cars account for 1% of vehicles on the road in the U.S., according to Experian Automotive's second quarter 2023 report. It's important to note that the data does not include plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and is based on vehicle registrations of all new and used electric vehicles (EVs) on U.S. roads today. The 1% figure, however, only provides a small glimpse into the current state of the electric car market and leaves many questions unanswered. How many electric cars are on U.S. roads? How many new electric cars were sold last year? Are electric car sales falling? What are the best-selling electric cars? What states buy the most electric cars? Let's get these questions answered to better understand what's happening in the EV market.
How many electric cars are in the U.S.?
In numbers, 1% translates to 2.7 million new and used electric cars on U.S. roads, as of the second quarter of 2023. That's up from the 1.7 million electric cars on the road in 2022, and by 2030, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory predicts there could be 30 million to 42 million EVs on U.S. roads. According to Experian Automotive's latest numbers, 288.5 million registered vehicles were driving around U.S. roads in the third quarter of last year. Globally, the International Energy Agency says there are 26 million PHEVs and EVs on the world's roads today, the vast majority of which are in China.
How many electric cars were sold in the U.S. last year?
Last year was the first time EV sales surpassed 1 million in a single year. New-car shoppers bought 1.2 million electric cars in 2023, according to Cox Automotive. That's a large chunk of the 2.7 million that are on U.S. roads. The increase put the EV share of U.S. new car sales in 2023 at 7.6%, an increase of 5.9% over 2022.
Are electric car sales slowing down?
Recent headlines have painted a gloomy forecast for EVs, but sales are still strong. Even though 2023 was a record year, the fourth quarter of 2023 saw the lowest year-over-year sales increase (40% growth) of any other quarter last year, according to Cox Automotive. EV sales are still growing but not as quickly as anticipated. The recent news of Ford slashing its F-150 Lightning electric truck production and Chevrolet delaying Equinox EV and Silverado EV production was another blow to EV adoption forecasts.
According to ABC News, AutoPacific, an automotive research and consulting company, predicts EV sales will reach 2 million by 2025. The same report also says that J.D. Power estimates the EV market share will rise to 12% next year.
What are the best-selling electric cars in the U.S.?
Although Tesla's market share dropped last year, the electric carmaker still dominates the market. According to an Automotive News report based on Experian data, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling electric car in the first three quarters of 2023 with 293,398 new registrations. The Model 3 is second with 165,543 registrations. The Chevrolet Bolt EUV came in third with 30,724 registrations, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 hold fourth and fifth place with 27,516 and 27,001 registrations, respectively.
As for market share in the same first three quarters of 2023, Tesla was the leader by a vast margin with 57.4% of all new EV registrations. Chevrolet took the second spot with 5.9%, and Ford's 5.5% put the company in third place. Hyundai took 4.8% of the market share and BMW landed in fifth place with 3.7%.
What U.S. states buy the most electric cars?
It's likely no surprise to most that Californians buy the most EVs. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 903,600 EVs were registered in California in 2022. But to get a better idea of how popular EVs are by state, let's rank states by the number of EVs per 10,000 people using the same data from the Energy Department. California still leads all states with 232 EVs registered per 10,000 people. Hawaii comes in second with 137, then Washington with 134, followed by Oregon with 111. Nevada is fifth with 104. The states with the lowest amount of registered EVs in 2022 are North Dakota and Mississippi with only eight EVs registered per 10,000 people.
Edmunds says
Accounting for only 1% of all vehicles on U.S. roads, EVs are still very rare in most parts of the country. But that number is predicted to grow every year thanks to the increasing availability of electric models in the coming years, the expected drop in EV prices, an increase in the amount of EVs that qualify for government incentives, and the continued expansion of the national public charging infrastructure.
