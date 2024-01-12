What Is the Percentage of Electric Cars in the U.S.?

Recent headlines have painted a gloomy forecast for EVs, but sales are still strong. Even though 2023 was a record year, the fourth quarter of 2023 saw the lowest year-over-year sales increase (40% growth) of any other quarter last year, according to Cox Automotive. EV sales are still growing but not as quickly as anticipated. The recent news of Ford slashing its F-150 Lightning electric truck production and Chevrolet delaying Equinox EV and Silverado EV production was another blow to EV adoption forecasts.

According to ABC News, AutoPacific, an automotive research and consulting company, predicts EV sales will reach 2 million by 2025. The same report also says that J.D. Power estimates the EV market share will rise to 12% next year.