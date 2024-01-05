How Many Electric Cars Are There in the U.S.?

The number of electric cars on the road is a different metric from the number of electric vehicles sold in the U.S. In this scenario, there were approximately 976,555 EVs sold from January through November 2023, according to Edmunds sales data. This figure accounts for about 6.9% of new vehicle purchases. By comparison, there were 12,955,183 gas and hybrid vehicles sold in the same time frame in 2023.

Sales volume EV Hybrid Plug-in hybrid Internal combustion engine (ICE) 2015 54,179 318,878 12,530 17,086,650 2016 70,466 346,816 16,984 17,124,945 2017 94,626 369,729 38,595 16,727,920 2018 206,365 430,421 54,519 16,620,333 2019 225,741 590,445 56,482 16,186,224 2020 233,330 577,803 38,658 13,705,565 2021 389,410 757,433 78,883 13,790,304 2022 713,145 754,772 113,743 12,200,411 2023 Jan-Nov 976,555 1,172,841 147,655 11,812,464

Source: Edmunds sales data

EV sales for 2023 have already eclipsed 2022's numbers, when 713,145 vehicles were sold during the calendar year. And since 2020, electric car sales have quadrupled. That said, Edmunds analysts have noted that the transition to full EVs has slowed, as hybrids currently appear to be the more comfortable choice for the majority of Americans seeking electrified options. This means that we're not likely to see the same explosive growth in the coming year.