How Many Electric Cars Are There in the U.S.?

The latest stats about EV sales and registrations

Ronald Montoya
written by
Senior Consumer Advice Editor & Content Strategy
Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

There are approximately 3 million electric cars on the road in the U.S., according to an Experian Automotive Market Trends report from December 2023. This number is up from 2 million electric vehicles in 2022 and 1.3 million in 2021, but overall, EVs account for just over 1% of the total light-duty vehicles currently on U.S. roads. While EVs are gaining traction, they are still a long way from catching up to gas and hybrid vehicles, of which there are about 274 million currently in operation.

Am I Ready for an EV?

EV ownership works best if you can charge (240V) at home or at work This typically means a 240V home installation, but you could also have a similar setup at your office or other places your car is already parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice unless you've got a plug-in hybrid, in which case overnight charging at home is feasible.
If you can’t charge at home, charging at a charging station could take at least 10x longer than at a gas station With public charging infrastructure still in its infancy, the user experience can be maddeningly inconsistent. Tesla owners tend to rave about the reliability and speed of the company's proprietary Supercharger stations, but rival DC fast options have thus far been plagued by technical issues and overcrowding. It's an evolving landscape and our best advice is to do your research on the available options for the EV you want to buy.
Adding a 240V home charging system could cost up to $1,000 or more If your existing electrical service can handle the additional demands of EV charging, you may be able to add Level 2 charging at home for less than a grand, including installation. But your costs will multiply if you need to upgrade your electrical panel or add a dedicated circuit.

How many electric cars were sold in the U.S.?

The number of electric cars on the road is a different metric from the number of electric vehicles sold in the U.S. In this scenario, there were approximately 976,555 EVs sold from January through November 2023, according to Edmunds sales data. This figure accounts for about 6.9% of new vehicle purchases. By comparison, there were 12,955,183 gas and hybrid vehicles sold in the same time frame in 2023.

Sales volume EV HybridPlug-in hybridInternal combustion engine (ICE)
2015 54,179 318,87812,53017,086,650
2016 70,466 346,81616,98417,124,945
2017 94,626 369,72938,59516,727,920
2018 206,365 430,42154,51916,620,333
2019 225,741 590,44556,48216,186,224
2020 233,330 577,80338,65813,705,565
2021 389,410 757,43378,88313,790,304
2022 713,145 754,772113,74312,200,411
2023 Jan-Nov 976,555 1,172,841147,65511,812,464

Source: Edmunds sales data

EV sales for 2023 have already eclipsed 2022's numbers, when 713,145 vehicles were sold during the calendar year. And since 2020, electric car sales have quadrupled. That said, Edmunds analysts have noted that the transition to full EVs has slowed, as hybrids currently appear to be the more comfortable choice for the majority of Americans seeking electrified options. This means that we're not likely to see the same explosive growth in the coming year.

How many electric cars are registered in the U.S.?

There were over 2.4 million electric vehicles registered in 2022, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Energy. California had the greatest number of electric vehicle registrations, by a wide margin (903,620), followed by Florida (167,990), Texas (149,000), Washington (104,050) and New Jersey (87,030).

Electric Vehicle Registrations by State

State Registration count
Alabama 8,730
Alaska 1,970
Arizona 65,780
Arkansas 5,140
California 903,620
Colorado 59,910
Connecticut 22,030
Delaware 5,390
District of Columbia 5,860
Florida 167,990
Georgia 60,120
Hawaii 19,760
Idaho 5,940
Illinois 66,880
Indiana 17,710
Iowa 6,220
Kansas 7,550
Kentucky 7,560
Louisiana 5,880
Maine 4,990
Maryland 46,060
Massachusetts 49,440
Michigan 33,150
Minnesota 24,330
Mississippi 2,420
Missouri 17,870
Montana 3,260
Nebraska 4,570
Nevada 32,950
New Hampshire 6,990
New Jersey 87,030
New Mexico 7,080
New York 84,670
North Carolina 45,590
North Dakota 640
Ohio 34,060
Oklahoma 16,290
Oregon 46,980
Pennsylvania 47,440
Rhode Island 4,340
South Carolina 13,490
South Dakota 1,170
Tennessee 22,040
Texas 149,000
Utah 28,050
Vermont 5,260
Virginia 56,610
Washington 104,050
West Virginia 1,870
Wisconsin 15,700
Wyoming 840
Total 2,442,270

Source: National Renewable Energy Laboratory with data from Experian Information Solutions as of December 31, 2022

There are some bright spots for EVs when looking at new vehicle registration data, particularly for Tesla. Registrations for new Tesla vehicles from January through September 2023 went up 57.4% from the prior year. Compare that to Chevrolet, which only had an increase in registrations of 5.9%. While impressive, Experian notes that Tesla's registrations are down about 8 percentage points from the previous year as competition from other brands has given EV shoppers more choices.

From an individual model perspective, the Tesla Model Y was the EV with the most vehicle registrations (tied with the gas-powered Toyota RAV4). The Tesla Model 3 also made the top 10 of vehicle registrations, sitting in between the gas-powered Toyota Corolla and the Ram 1500.

Which manufacturer has sold the most EVs?

Tesla sells the most electric vehicles in the U.S. by a wide margin. We don't have access to Tesla's sales numbers since the company does not share that information publicly. Instead, we looked at new EV registration numbers, and cross-referenced them with other reports, to give us a close approximation of which manufacturer is selling the most EVs.

According to Experian data from January to September 2023, the top five newly registered EVs are from the following manufacturers:

  1. Tesla (57.4%)
  2. Chevrolet (5.9%)
  3. Ford (5.5%)
  4. Hyundai (4.8%
  5. BMW (3.7%)

Rivian, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Kia and Audi round out the other top-selling brands for EVs.

Edmunds says

Electric vehicles have come a long way in recent years. While sales are starting to slow a bit, there is still plenty of interest from shoppers who have been on the fence and perhaps waiting for prices to drop. Several new models are on the horizon and soon there will be even more EVs on the road. If you're in need of an EV now, take a look at our list of the best electric cars, as rated by our expert test team.

