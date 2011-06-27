  1. Home
Used 1995 Eagle Vision Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2119
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.5 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5300 rpm214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Measurements
Length201.6 in.201.6 in.
Curb weight3408 lbs.3507 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
