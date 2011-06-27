Used 1993 Eagle Vision Consumer Reviews
Best of the LH sedans
I owned this car from 1998 until 2005. The 1993 model TSi had the stiffest suspension of any LH sedan and was actually de-tuned the following year because most drivers found it too stiff. The Eagle was designed to be the "sport" model vs the Intrepid and Concorde. My TSi could corner better than my 1984 Toyota Supra. It was the best car I ever owned. It was a combination sports sedan, luxury sedan and family sedan. The fully loaded model had absolutely everything cars twice the price had like the trip computer. These LH sedans saved Chrysler at the time because they were incredibly reliable and multi- functional. You could drive your kids to school safely and take a corner like a sports car.
Big Family Sedan Reliable Ride
The most reliable breakdown free car I ever owned. I don't know if the other reviewers changed oil every 10k miles, but the only major deal was the A/C and the fuel rail replacement (recall from Chrysler). Good size sedan for a family and comfortable on long trips. Looking for another one for a good price-since again breakdown free car (had 170,000 miles when I finally sold it in 2000). Good gas mileage 23-25 mph on highway, about 20 in city.
Treated me well for 10 years
I've had the car now for 10 years and 128K miles. Aside from normal maintainence the only problems were a water pump (fixed by warranty) and an O2 sensor. I like the big size of the car yet good handling. Fuel economy is pretty consistent at about 23.5 mpg (70% highway/ 30% city). My only regrets about the car is its poor resale value.
Esi Review
This being my very fiorst car I am highly impressed with it. Handling for such a large car is Gripping to say the least, as the fuel ecomony is ef up with some 4cyl. (21-24 City) 26.6- 30 Highway)
That is wrong who ever made them
Who ever made the Eagle Vision's just put it together that's probably why they didn't make any more. Come on now you can do better than that everything just falls apart on it and it's not cause it's 14 years old either I've seen better from other cars
Sponsored cars related to the Vision
Related Used 1993 Eagle Vision info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner