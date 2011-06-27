Used 1993 Eagle Vision Consumer Reviews

Best of the LH sedans phil , 06/17/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I owned this car from 1998 until 2005. The 1993 model TSi had the stiffest suspension of any LH sedan and was actually de-tuned the following year because most drivers found it too stiff. The Eagle was designed to be the "sport" model vs the Intrepid and Concorde. My TSi could corner better than my 1984 Toyota Supra. It was the best car I ever owned. It was a combination sports sedan, luxury sedan and family sedan. The fully loaded model had absolutely everything cars twice the price had like the trip computer. These LH sedans saved Chrysler at the time because they were incredibly reliable and multi- functional. You could drive your kids to school safely and take a corner like a sports car. Report Abuse

Big Family Sedan Reliable Ride CarTruckman , 07/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The most reliable breakdown free car I ever owned. I don't know if the other reviewers changed oil every 10k miles, but the only major deal was the A/C and the fuel rail replacement (recall from Chrysler). Good size sedan for a family and comfortable on long trips. Looking for another one for a good price-since again breakdown free car (had 170,000 miles when I finally sold it in 2000). Good gas mileage 23-25 mph on highway, about 20 in city. Report Abuse

Treated me well for 10 years DaveMB , 01/31/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had the car now for 10 years and 128K miles. Aside from normal maintainence the only problems were a water pump (fixed by warranty) and an O2 sensor. I like the big size of the car yet good handling. Fuel economy is pretty consistent at about 23.5 mpg (70% highway/ 30% city). My only regrets about the car is its poor resale value. Report Abuse

Esi Review EagleEsi , 09/04/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This being my very fiorst car I am highly impressed with it. Handling for such a large car is Gripping to say the least, as the fuel ecomony is ef up with some 4cyl. (21-24 City) 26.6- 30 Highway) Report Abuse