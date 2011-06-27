  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1998 Eagle Talon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Eagle Talon Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Talon
Overview
See Talon Inventory
See Talon Inventory
See Talon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg20/30 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/507.0 mi.338.0/507.0 mi.338.0/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm140 hp @ 6000 rpm210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Valvesnono16
Cam typenonoDouble overhead cam (dohc)
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.47.2 in.47.2 in.
Rear leg room28.4 in.28.4 in.28.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.51.2 in.51.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.9 in.174.9 in.174.8 in.
Curb weight2729 lbs.2749 lbs.2899 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height51.0 in.51.0 in.51.0 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.98.8 in.98.8 in.
Width68.7 in.69.9 in.69.9 in.
See Talon InventorySee Talon InventorySee Talon Inventory

Related Used 1998 Eagle Talon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles